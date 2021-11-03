CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

26.0 million votes: See the demographics of California's voting population

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXT4L_0clBIHQe00
Allen J. Schaben // Getty Images

26.0 million votes: See the demographics of California's voting population

In 2020, 158.4 million citizens—almost two-thirds of estimated eligible voters—voted in the presidential elections, according to the Pew Research Center . The number represented a higher than average turnout, with people voting in numbers not seen since 1980 and possibly well before.

Stacker compiled voter demographics for each state and Washington, D.C. , using the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (released in September 2020). Each slide shows the state’s voting-eligible population (citizens who are 18 or older) and the breakdown of that population by sex, age, race, and education. Economic statistics are not included because the American Community Survey does not account for COVID-19, which affected unemployment, poverty, and medical insurance status for millions of Americans. In order to avoid making any assumptions about the data or the participants of the American Community Survey, Stacker used the exact wording of the “race” and “sex” framework that was provided in the census data.

Keep reading to see the voter demographics of your state.

California by the numbers

- Voting-eligible population: 26,032,160
- Breakdown by sex: 49.1% male, 50.9% female
- Breakdown by age: 22.9% 18-29 years old, 25.0% 30-44 years old, 31.4% 45-64 years old, 20.7% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 63.4% White, 6.7% Black or African American, 14.3% Asian, 30.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.9% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.4% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 4.1% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 4.6% less than high school education, 6.3% some high school (no diploma), 21.9% high school graduate or equivalency, 25.1% some college (no degree), 8.2% associate's degree, 21.8% bachelor's degree, 12.1% graduate or professional degree

Famous for being blue and giving its U.S.-leading 50+ electoral votes to every Democratic presidential nominee since 1992, the Golden State has 20.9 million registered voters . The percentage of registered voters increased by 10% since 2016 in California, which has one of the lowest rates of prominent white voters, while male and female balloter proportions are nearly equal, on average.

By percentage, voters aged 45–64 are the highest in every state, with registered voters over the age of 45 comprising more than half the country’s population. Older voters also trend toward turning out to vote at a higher rate and played a significant role in former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory in Florida .

Along racial lines, Black or African American voters in Louisiana and Georgia comprise more than 30% of the state’s registered voters. California and Texas—which award the most electoral votes at 55 and 38, respectively—boast the highest numbers of Latino voters. On the other end of the spectrum, West Virginia and Maine boast the highest percentage of white voters . A number of states had already seen record voter turnouts, with 16 seeing more than half of its registered voters casting a ballot before Election Day.

Continue reading for a glimpse into the voter demographics of neighboring states.

Nevada

- Voting-eligible population: 2,111,932
- Breakdown by sex: 50.0% male, 50.0% female
- Breakdown by age: 20.4% 18-29 years old, 24.8% 30-44 years old, 32.3% 45-64 years old, 22.4% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 69.7% White, 9.9% Black or African American, 7.9% Asian, 20.3% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.7% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 3.7% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 2.7% less than high school education, 7.3% some high school (no diploma), 29.5% high school graduate or equivalency, 26.9% some college (no degree), 9.0% associate's degree, 16.2% bachelor's degree, 8.5% graduate or professional degree

Made up of a more diverse voting population than other U.S. regions, Nevada’s increased African American, Asian, and Latino populations make minority groups an influential factor in election results. That influence will only increase, as the Battle Born State’s populace rose by 14.1% between 2010–19 .

Oregon

- Voting-eligible population: 3,162,204
- Breakdown by sex: 48.9% male, 51.1% female
- Breakdown by age: 19.7% 18-29 years old, 25.2% 30-44 years old, 31.3% 45-64 years old, 23.9% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 87.2% White, 1.8% Black or African American, 3.6% Asian, 8.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.2% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 3.9% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 1.9% less than high school education, 5.6% some high school (no diploma), 24.2% high school graduate or equivalency, 27.1% some college (no degree), 9.0% associate's degree, 20.2% bachelor's degree, 12.1% graduate or professional degree

Oregon’s minority population is much smaller than other U.S. regions. The Beaver State’s largest city, Portland, which is noted as the “Whitest City in America,” is notorious for minority exclusion, as further revealed in Oregon’s low minority voter populations, including Asian and Hispanic groups.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Voice News

Vote-By-Mail Now Permanent in California

On September 27, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of legislation to increase voter access and strengthen integrity in elections, this included a bill to send all registered voters a vote-by-mail ballot. Assembly Bill 37 sponsored by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) is designed to make it more convenient for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Elections
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Ukiah Daily Journal

CalMatters: Few working poor get to vote on unions. Can California change that?

Shirley Reyes tucked herself next to her 17-year-old son on the couch, peppering him with questions about unions as he googled the cost and benefits of collective bargaining on his phone. Reyes, a Filipina single mother, was inquisitive — and a little anxious. Some labor representatives had already knocked on their cramped granny unit in Daly City, a majority Asian community south of San Francisco. She wondered if she was risking one of her jobs cleaning hotel rooms simply by talking to them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Party panicking as rural America turns on Biden’s Democrats

The good news for Democrats is they finally pushed through an infrastructure bill that would have become law months ago if it hadn’t been held hostage by progressives. The bad news for Democrats is that’s been largely overshadowed by their chaos, bitter infighting, and relentless focus on a more massive spending bill whose contents are a mystery to most Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Poverty#School Education#The Pew Research Center#Americans#White#African American#Asian#Hispanic#Latino#Native American#Alaska Native#Hawaiian
Virginia Mercury

Maybe now we can lay the ‘election integrity’ talk to rest

I doubt seriously that Thomas Youngkin, the 17-year-old son of Virginia’s newly minted governor, tried to pull a fast one by voting illegally on Election Day.  He must have been excited his father was running for the state’s highest office. Thomas went overboard in supporting his dad – even though you have to be at […] The post Maybe now we can lay the ‘election integrity’ talk to rest appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fresno Bee

Here’s what California stands to gain from Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

Sign up now to get breaking news about California politics, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature. Gov. Gavin Newsom praised Congress for passing President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Friday night, calling it a “once-in-a-generation investment” which will help to create jobs and modernize California’s transportation systems. Newsom expect...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
GamingToday

California Could Vote On Four Sports Betting Proposals In 2022

California could have a crowded ballot next year regarding sports betting. Several tribes — Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians, the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, and Wilton Rancheria — sent a letter to other federally recognized tribes in the state asking them to consider a different proposal that would keep all sports betting under control of the tribes themselves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy