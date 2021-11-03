CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery Q3 Profit Falls on Expenses, Even as Revenue, Digital Subscribers Rise

By Brian Steinberg
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovery said its third quarter profit tumbled significantly due to higher expenses for its broadcast of the 2021 Summer Olympics and costs associated with its new direct-to-consumer businesses, even as its traditional lines of revenue increased and it added three million more subscribers for its streaming-video operations. The company...

www.nhregister.com

New Haven Register

BRF: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) _ BRF SA (BRFS) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $52.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Sao Paulo-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. The chicken, beef and pork producer posted revenue of...
MarketWatch

Green Thumb Industries' net income doubles

Green Thumb Industries delivered mixed third-quarter results by matching revenue estimates but falling short on adjusted Ebitda, Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey said in a research note on Thursday. The Chicago and Vancouver-based cannabis company said it earned $20.2 million, or 8 cents a share, up from net income of $9.64 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased by 49% to $234 million. Adjusted Ebitda jumped 52.6% year-over-year to $81 million, short of the consensus target of $83 million. "We anticipate strong financial momentum and increased institutional ownership in both GTBIF and their domestic MSO cannabis peers," Hickey said. "We think the U.S. cannabis regulatory framework will become more favorable in short time for domestic MSOs and allow uplifting to senior exchanges and accelerate cannabis market growth. We believe the U.S. cannabis market offers an unparalleled return opportunity and that GTI is a market share leader." Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 11% so far this year, compared to a 3.3% dip by the Cannabis ETF .
smarteranalyst.com

Canadian Tire Q3 Profit Falls, Dividend Raised

Shares of Canadian Tire (CTC.A), a general merchandise retailer selling gasoline, automobiles, sports, and home products, fell in early trading Thursday after the company missed expectations in the third quarter of 2021. Consumers spent less on indoor supplies and home furnishings over the summer. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)
smarteranalyst.com

Cineplex Q3 Revenue Rises 310%, Loss Narrows

Revenue for Q3 2021 came in at C$250.4 million, an increase of 310.3% from the revenue of C$62 million reported in Q3 2020. Box office revenues increased by 547.7% to C$94.1 million, due to an increase in attendance as Cineplex was able to reopen all theaters. Theater food services revenues increased 515.9% to C$70.9 million during the quarter.
MarketWatch

Tata Steel says profit jumps on 55% revenue rise

Tata Steel reported a surge in fiscal second-quarter profit, as adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to 17,810 crore ($204 million), on a 55% increase in revenue to 60,283 crore. The operating profit missed expectations while revenue came in above estimates. The company said steel deliveries in India rose by 11% sequentially despite a contraction in market demand, and rising prices lifted its European operations.
smarteranalyst.com

Power Corporation Q3 Profit Rises 47%

Power Corporation of Canada (POW) reported higher profits in the third quarter from a year ago, thanks to significant gains at IGM Financial (IGM). Based in Montreal, Power Corp is a diversified holding company focused on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)
The Hollywood Reporter

ITV Posts 32 Percent Ad Revenue Jump in Third Quarter, Forecasts Full-Year Record

U.K. TV giant ITV said its third-quarter total advertising revenue jumped 32 percent after a 29 percent increase in the first half of 2021. In its financial update on Wednesday, the company also reported an increase in total revenue for the first nine months of the year, including at production arm ITV Studios, and provided an update on its streaming business. The company touted that its total external revenue for the first nine months of 2021 hit 2.38 billion pounds ($3.22 billion) rose 28 percent over the same period in 2020 and 8 percent over the comparable period in pre-coronavirus pandemic year...
Inman.com

Offerpad sees surging growth in Q3 across revenue, profits, homes sold

The company’s CEO Brian Bair was able to offer shareholders reassurance in the wake of Zillow’s iBuying flop by providing hard data to show that Offerpad’s business model is working. IBuyer Offerpad saw surging growth during the third quarter of 2021, with revenue jumping 190 percent year over year to...
gamingintelligence.com

Scientific Games swings to profit as Q3 revenue grows to $539m

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has reported a 25 per cent increase in revenue from continuing operations to $539m for the third quarter of 2021, helping the supplier return to profit during the period. Revenue from Scientific Games' core Gaming division increased by 47 per cent to $339m in...
Inman.com

Fathom reports major double-digit growth in revenue and agents in Q3

End-to-end real estate services platform Fathom said investments in future growth drove a $3.4 million Q3 net loss, despite double-digit growth in revenue, real estate transactions and agent count. End-to-end real estate services platform Fathom Holdings Inc. reported double-digit growth in revenue, real estate transactions, and agent count in the...
smarteranalyst.com

TMX Posts Double-Digit Increases in Profit, Revenue

TMX Group LTD (X) missed estimates for the third quarter despite posting double-digit profit and revenue growth. The Canadian financial services company operates the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks) Revenue & Earnings. Revenue for Q3 2021 came in at C$231.3 million, an increase of 11%...
celebrityaccess.com

Revenue Increases But Profits Take A Hit For Tencent Music In Q3

SHENZEN, China (CelebrityAccess) — Revenue was up but profits took a hit for Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the company’s 3rd fiscal quarter of 2021. According to TME, the company recorded overall revenue of 7.81 billion (US$1.21billion), an increase of 3% over the same period in 2020. That growth was fueled by gains in revenue from TME’s music streaming services, which saw gains of 24.3% year-over-year, including revenue from subscriptions, which generated RMB1.90 billion (US$295 million), representing 30.2% year-over-year growth.
MarketWatch

Kelly Services stock tumbles as profit and revenue miss mark amid 'tight' labor conditions

Shares of Kelly Services Inc. tumbled 9.5% in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the staffing services company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose less than forecast, and lowered its full-year outlook, amid a historically tight labor market. Net income more than doubled to $34.8 million, or 87 cents a share, from $16.7 million, or 42 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as gain from an investment in Persol Holdings, adjusted earnings per share fell to 25 cents from 29 cents, to miss the FactSet consensus of 26 cents. Revenue rose 15.1% to $1.195 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.245 billion. The company cut its 2021 revenue growth guidance range to 9.5% to 10.5% from 11% to 12%. The company had similar issues in the third quarter of pre-pandemic 2019, as earnings missed expectations as "record low" unemployment hindered results. The stock has plunged 20.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+ Subscriber Growth Slows, Company Misses Wall Street Expectations

Disney posted muted earnings last quarter (ended Sept. 30), as sluggish growth at Disney+ led the company to miss Wall Street earnings expectations. The entertainment giant posted revenue of $18.53 billion, and earnings per share of $0.37. Wall Street consensus was for an EPS of $0.51 and earnings of $18.79 billion. Still, Disney’s overall business remains up significantly from the same quarter a year ago, when the pandemic was impacting nearly every sector of the company, from closed theme parks to light TV slates to advertisers still sitting on the sidelines. On the company’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek hyped up...
