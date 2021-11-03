CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

2.6 million votes: See the demographics of Connecticut's voting population

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

Spencer Platt // Getty Images

2.6 million votes: See the demographics of Connecticut's voting population

In 2020, 158.4 million citizens—almost two-thirds of estimated eligible voters—voted in the presidential elections, according to the Pew Research Center . The number represented a higher than average turnout, with people voting in numbers not seen since 1980 and possibly well before.

Stacker compiled voter demographics for each state and Washington, D.C. , using the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (released in September 2020). Each slide shows the state’s voting-eligible population (citizens who are 18 or older) and the breakdown of that population by sex, age, race, and education. Economic statistics are not included because the American Community Survey does not account for COVID-19, which affected unemployment, poverty, and medical insurance status for millions of Americans. In order to avoid making any assumptions about the data or the participants of the American Community Survey, Stacker used the exact wording of the “race” and “sex” framework that was provided in the census data.

Keep reading to see the voter demographics of your state.

Connecticut by the numbers

- Voting-eligible population: 2,619,474
- Breakdown by sex: 47.9% male, 52.1% female
- Breakdown by age: 19.8% 18-29 years old, 21.3% 30-44 years old, 35.6% 45-64 years old, 23.3% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 79.6% White, 10.5% Black or African American, 3.3% Asian, 12.6% Hispanic or Latino, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2.4% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 2.7% less than high school education, 5.5% some high school (no diploma), 27.4% high school graduate or equivalency, 19.7% some college (no degree), 7.5% associate's degree, 21.6% bachelor's degree, 15.8% graduate or professional degree

Almost 16% of Connecticut voters have a graduate or professional degree, behind only Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Massachusetts for the highest percentage in the country. The Constitution State has more than 2.6 million eligible voters—more women than men by 4.2%— earning it seven electoral votes .

By percentage, voters aged 45–64 are the highest in every state, with registered voters over the age of 45 comprising more than half the country’s population. Older voters also trend toward turning out to vote at a higher rate and played a significant role in former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory in Florida .

Along racial lines, Black or African American voters in Louisiana and Georgia comprise more than 30% of the state’s registered voters. California and Texas—which award the most electoral votes at 55 and 38, respectively—boast the highest numbers of Latino voters. On the other end of the spectrum, West Virginia and Maine boast the highest percentage of white voters . A number of states had already seen record voter turnouts, with 16 seeing more than half of its registered voters casting a ballot before Election Day.

Continue reading for a glimpse into the voter demographics of neighboring states.

New York

- Voting-eligible population: 13,810,830
- Breakdown by sex: 47.7% male, 52.3% female
- Breakdown by age: 21.0% 18-29 years old, 23.3% 30-44 years old, 33.0% 45-64 years old, 22.6% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 68.5% White, 15.6% Black or African American, 6.7% Asian, 15.2% Hispanic or Latino, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2.5% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 3.8% less than high school education, 6.4% some high school (no diploma), 25.8% high school graduate or equivalency, 18.5% some college (no degree), 8.9% associate's degree, 21.3% bachelor's degree, 15.2% graduate or professional degree

Tied with Florida for the third-most electoral votes at 29, New York has voted Democratic in every presidential election since 1988. One-third of the state’s registered voters reside in New York City , with a record 4.6 million on the voter rolls as of 2017. The Empire State is one of the most ethnically diverse in the nation, and nearly 31% of registered voters are Black or Latino.

Rhode Island

- Voting-eligible population: 800,798
- Breakdown by sex: 47.7% male, 52.3% female
- Breakdown by age: 21.3% 18-29 years old, 21.9% 30-44 years old, 34.1% 45-64 years old, 22.8% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 84.0% White, 6.2% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 11.6% Hispanic or Latino, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2.8% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 3.4% less than high school education, 6.0% some high school (no diploma), 29.0% high school graduate or equivalency, 21.0% some college (no degree), 8.2% associate's degree, 19.9% bachelor's degree, 12.5% graduate or professional degree

With only four electoral votes , Rhode Island’s percentage of picking the successful presidential candidate since 1900 is 73.33% . Like so many other U.S. regions, Rhode Island is seeing record-level numbers regarding early voting, according to the Boston Globe , adding up to 55,000 residents casting their ballots in October 2020.

