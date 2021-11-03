Woman dies in fast-moving Plainville condo fire

A woman died in an early-morning condo fire in Plainville Wednesday.

The fire broke out in a small condominium complex at 71 Russell Avenue about 3 a.m. and spread quickly, with flames going through the roof and out windows. About 20 residents were displaced, although Fire Chief Thomas Moschini said he hopes many will be able to return to their homes later in the day. Only the condo where the fire started was gutted.

“It was what we call an “angry fire.’ It was moving at quite a speed,” said Moschini, who saw the flames from about a mile away as he approached the scene.

Police helped firefighters get residents out of the complex, and a fire crew knocked down some flames so a rescue could be attempted. But when they got inside, they saw that it was too late to save the resident, Moschini said. Authorities had not been able to conclusively identify her Wednesday morning.

The fire spread to and damaged the two condo units on either side of the one where the fire originated, Fire Marshal Ronald Dievert said Wednesday afternoon. “It definitely came out of its shell,” he said.

The damage displaced eight adults, one child and four dogs, Dievert said.

No other residents were injured, although a firefighter went to the hospital to have his shoulder checked after he slipped and fell while putting up a ladder, Moschini said. He was treated and released.

The state police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit is helping the local fire marshal with finding out what caused the fire, Moschini said.

Nine condos are in the complex, according to assessment records, although some units may be rented as apartments. The L-shaped complex is in the southwestern part of town, near the Southington and Bristol lines.

Courant reporter Seamus McAvoy contributed to this report.