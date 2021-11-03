State appeals court: Rams lawsuit will stay in St. Louis

A federal appeals court on Thursday intervened to temporarily block the National Archives from handing over Trump administration records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol ahead of a Friday deadline. A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary...
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The defense has rested its case at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, setting the stage for closing arguments in the shootings that left Americans divided over whether he was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante. The judge indicated closing arguments could...
Austin, Texas — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Republican Governor Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students' access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disabled Rights Texas argued that Abbott's ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — F.W. de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died aged 85. Frederik Willem de Klerk died after a battle against cancer at his home in the...
A Michigan judge approved a $626 million settlement for thousands of people in Flint, Mich. whose water was contaminated with lead, describing the agreement as a "remarkable achievement." The settlement will be paid to city residents, with most of the money being given to children who were affected by the...
HOUSTON (AP) — A 22-year-old college student who was critically injured in the crush of fans at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, bringing the death toll to nine. Bharti Shahani, who was set to graduate from Texas A&M University in the spring, died...
President Biden paid tribute to the nation’s veterans on Thursday, praising them as the “backbone” of America in a speech at Arlington National Ceremony to mark Veterans Day. “Each of our veterans is a link in a proud chain of patriots that has stood in the defense of our country...
The chief of lighting for the ill-fated film "Rust" sued Alec Baldwin and others Wednesday, accusing them of skimping on safety protocols and mishandling firearms on the New Mexico set where Baldwin fatally shot Halyna Hutchins. In the first lawsuit filed in the Oct. 21 shooting, the man, Serge Svetnoy,...
Comments / 0