Konami has delayed the first major update for eFootball 2022 to next year and canceled the Premium Player Pack in the game. When this free-to-play version of Pro Evolution Soccer launched earlier, it turned out to be quite a disaster with hilarious glitches and weird bugs. A comparison between the new free-to-play game and FIFA only added fuel to the fire proving that it was one of the worst sports games and a blemish on the name of Pro Evolution Soccer.

