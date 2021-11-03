Kawasaki Frontale wins 2nd straight J-League title

CARY, N.C. – Not even a one-year break due to the pandemic could interrupt the MEAC dominance of the Norfolk State men's cross country team. The Spartans won their second straight conference crown and extended their own MEAC record with their 14th title all-time on Friday morning at WakeMed Soccer Park. Led by MEAC individual champ Evans Cheruiyot, four Spartans placed in the top seven to earn All-MEAC honors. More impressively, the Spartans took first, second and third places for the second straight MEAC meet.

CARY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO