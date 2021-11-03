Kawasaki Frontale wins 2nd straight J-League title

Roberts Wesleyan College’s men’s and women’s cross country teams are East Coast Conference (ECC) champions once again. Following the cancellation of the 2020 racing schedule, both teams returned this season, determined to build on their continued success in previous ECC Cross Country Championships. On Saturday, October 23, with a home-course advantage, the men’s and women’s teams clinched the ECC Cross Country Championship title, marking a seventh consecutive ECC Championship win for the Redhawks.
