Digital Health Is A Major Gray Area

Youth voices are critical for guiding the future of health governance, as they stand to gain or lose the most from digital transformations, The Lancet argued Oct. 24. By 2030, almost 40 percent of the world's population will be younger than 25, meaning they will live through times of political, social and environmental transformation. Children and young people are among the most exposed to digital technologies and are increasingly "datafied," meaning they are continuously monitored through apps, wearable devices and health records, having their data constantly collected. Eighty-eight percent of over 23,000 young people surveyed by UNICEF said that they use some form of digital technology for health-related purposes, exemplifying the vast use of such platforms among the youth.

