CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

9.8 million votes: See the demographics of Pennsylvania's voting population

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDnW1_0clBDY5800
Jessica Kourkounis // Getty Images

9.8 million votes: See the demographics of Pennsylvania's voting population

In 2020, 158.4 million citizens—almost two-thirds of estimated eligible voters—voted in the presidential elections, according to the Pew Research Center . The number represented a higher than average turnout, with people voting in numbers not seen since 1980 and possibly well before.

Stacker compiled voter demographics for each state and Washington, D.C. , using the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (released in September 2020). Each slide shows the state’s voting-eligible population (citizens who are 18 or older) and the breakdown of that population by sex, age, race, and education. Economic statistics are not included because the American Community Survey does not account for COVID-19, which affected unemployment, poverty, and medical insurance status for millions of Americans. In order to avoid making any assumptions about the data or the participants of the American Community Survey, Stacker used the exact wording of the “race” and “sex” framework that was provided in the census data.

Keep reading to see the voter demographics of your state.

Pennsylvania by the numbers

- Voting-eligible population: 9,810,201
- Breakdown by sex: 48.4% male, 51.6% female
- Breakdown by age: 19.5% 18-29 years old, 22.6% 30-44 years old, 33.8% 45-64 years old, 24.1% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 83.3% White, 10.6% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 5.6% Hispanic or Latino, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1.6% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 2.5% less than high school education, 6.3% some high school (no diploma), 34.8% high school graduate or equivalency, 18.1% some college (no degree), 8.2% associate's degree, 18.7% bachelor's degree, 11.3% graduate or professional degree

With 20 electoral votes , Pennsylvania has been and remains one of the most influential states in any election. The Keystone State’s 12.8 million populace makes up 4% of the total U.S. population, further showing the state’s powerful electoral position. Though adjacent to states with higher minority voting groups, including New York and New Jersey, Pennsylvania’s 2020 Black or African American population of 10.8% was not equal to the U.S. average of 12.5%.

By percentage, voters aged 45–64 are the highest in every state, with registered voters over the age of 45 comprising more than half the country’s population. Older voters also trend toward turning out to vote at a higher rate and played a significant role in former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory in Florida .

Along racial lines, Black or African American voters in Louisiana and Georgia comprise more than 30% of the state’s registered voters. California and Texas—which award the most electoral votes at 55 and 38, respectively—boast the highest numbers of Latino voters. On the other end of the spectrum, West Virginia and Maine boast the highest percentage of white voters . A number of states had already seen record voter turnouts, with 16 seeing more than half of its registered voters casting a ballot before Election Day.

Continue reading for a glimpse into the voter demographics of neighboring states.

Ohio

- Voting-eligible population: 8,879,469
- Breakdown by sex: 48.3% male, 51.7% female
- Breakdown by age: 20.1% 18-29 years old, 23.1% 30-44 years old, 33.9% 45-64 years old, 22.8% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 83.9% White, 11.9% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 2.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1.9% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 2.3% less than high school education, 7.0% some high school (no diploma), 33.2% high school graduate or equivalency, 22.4% some college (no degree), 8.3% associate's degree, 17.1% bachelor's degree, 9.6% graduate or professional degree

Ohio’s overall voting populace is one of the seven highest in the U.S., with 18 electoral votes. Considered a notable battleground state due to its increased number of electoral votes , based on population changes, moderate politics, and ideological polarization, the Buckeye State’s collective voting population consistently swings from one political party to the other.

West Virginia

- Voting-eligible population: 1,420,289
- Breakdown by sex: 49.0% male, 51.0% female
- Breakdown by age: 18.3% 18-29 years old, 22.1% 30-44 years old, 33.8% 45-64 years old, 25.8% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 94.2% White, 3.7% Black or African American, 0.6% Asian, 1.0% Hispanic or Latino, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1.1% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 3.9% less than high school education, 8.9% some high school (no diploma), 40.3% high school graduate or equivalency, 19.8% some college (no degree), 7.5% associate's degree, 12.3% bachelor's degree, 7.5% graduate or professional degree

Despite an overwhelmingly white and less-educated voting population than other states, West Virginia has one thing in common with other regions: It’s shattering early voting records . Unlike other states that have gained electoral votes due to a growing populace, the Mountain State has declined through the years and is projected to lose more of its voting pool by 2030 .

Comments / 0

Related
Penn

Students concerned about Pennsylvania voting laws

Voting is viewed by many people as one of the most important things a person can do in the democratic republic. For young people, it is often viewed as especially important to vote as the average representative is in their sixties and may not reflect the ideals of the younger generation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
inquirer.com

Where to vote in the 2021 election: Polling places in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Voters across Pennsylvania and New Jersey will head to the polls today, and that may have you wondering — where’s my polling place?. You can find out by plugging your address into a website maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of State. Here are the instructions: “The Polling Place Search tool will help you locate a polling place for Election day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
West Virginia State
City
Washington, PA
Ohio Capital Journal

Secretary of State to oversee Franklin County elections board

State officials are stepping in to oversee the board of elections in Ohio’s most populous county after a voter reported being able to vote twice to the secretary of state’s office. A review turned up two other instances that look similar. None of those votes will be included when the final results are certified, and […] The post Secretary of State to oversee Franklin County elections board appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Independent

How secure are your votes? We followed the voting process Tuesday night to see

MASSILLON – The sanctity of democracy exited the Knights of Columbus hall inside a Chevy Colorado pickup truck Tuesday night. It was 8:59 p.m. when Matt Meyer, the driver, and Jerry McArthur, his passenger, turned onto Cherry Road NW, headed east toward Canton. Like organ transplant couriers, the two poll workers were on a final mission — deliver votes from their polling location to the Stark County Board of Elections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#School Education#Poverty#The Pew Research Center#Americans#African American#Asian#Hispanic#Latino#Native American#Alaska Native#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Z94

This Is Why People Don’t Take Oklahoma’s Medical Weed Seriously

Back in the runup to the landmark 2018 medical marijuana vote here in Oklahoma, the case was paved by every proponent as a medical necessity. That marijuana was an alternative medicine to the opioids that have caused havoc across the country. It made sense and the majority of Oklahomans agreed as shown by the large margin of the passing vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy