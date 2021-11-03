CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3.4 million votes: See the demographics of Kentucky's voting population

By Stacker
 8 days ago

Brett Carlsen // Getty Images

In 2020, 158.4 million citizens—almost two-thirds of estimated eligible voters—voted in the presidential elections, according to the Pew Research Center . The number represented a higher than average turnout, with people voting in numbers not seen since 1980 and possibly well before.

Stacker compiled voter demographics for each state and Washington, D.C. , using the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (released in September 2020). Each slide shows the state’s voting-eligible population (citizens who are 18 or older) and the breakdown of that population by sex, age, race, and education. Economic statistics are not included because the American Community Survey does not account for COVID-19, which affected unemployment, poverty, and medical insurance status for millions of Americans. In order to avoid making any assumptions about the data or the participants of the American Community Survey, Stacker used the exact wording of the “race” and “sex” framework that was provided in the census data.

Kentucky by the numbers

- Voting-eligible population: 3,367,502
- Breakdown by sex: 48.5% male, 51.5% female
- Breakdown by age: 20.6% 18-29 years old, 23.3% 30-44 years old, 33.8% 45-64 years old, 22.3% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 89.2% White, 7.8% Black or African American, 1.0% Asian, 1.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1.4% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 4.2% less than high school education, 8.1% some high school (no diploma), 33.8% high school graduate or equivalency, 22.5% some college (no degree), 8.2% associate's degree, 14.1% bachelor's degree, 9.0% graduate or professional degree

The Bluegrass State prefers red, voting Republican more often than not in the past five presidential elections. However, Democrats reportedly demanded more absentee ballots for the 2020 general election. As with other U.S. regions breaking voter turnout records, Kentucky adds to the list, with the collective percentage of all voter demographics already showing a 70% turnout, numbers not seen since 1992, which had a turnout of 73.2% .

By percentage, voters aged 45–64 are the highest in every state, with registered voters over the age of 45 comprising more than half the country’s population. Older voters also trend toward turning out to vote at a higher rate and played a significant role in former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory in Florida .

Along racial lines, Black or African American voters in Louisiana and Georgia comprise more than 30% of the state’s registered voters. California and Texas—which award the most electoral votes at 55 and 38, respectively—boast the highest numbers of Latino voters. On the other end of the spectrum, West Virginia and Maine boast the highest percentage of white voters . A number of states had already seen record voter turnouts, with 16 seeing more than half of its registered voters casting a ballot before Election Day.

Tennessee

- Voting-eligible population: 5,129,580
- Breakdown by sex: 47.9% male, 52.1% female
- Breakdown by age: 20.8% 18-29 years old, 23.7% 30-44 years old, 33.6% 45-64 years old, 22.0% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 79.8% White, 16.6% Black or African American, 1.3% Asian, 2.5% Hispanic or Latino, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1.5% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 3.3% less than high school education, 7.7% some high school (no diploma), 32.2% high school graduate or equivalency, 22.8% some college (no degree), 7.4% associate's degree, 17.2% bachelor's degree, 9.5% graduate or professional degree

Tennessee’s minority voters and educated balloters both favored the Democratic ticket in the midterm election two years ago, but that did not make a difference in the overall win for Republican contenders. The Volunteer State is one of several U.S. regions seeing record-breaking early voter turnouts, with Williamson County casting 122,000 ballots in October 2020.

Virginia

- Voting-eligible population: 6,226,623
- Breakdown by sex: 48.7% male, 51.3% female
- Breakdown by age: 20.9% 18-29 years old, 24.3% 30-44 years old, 33.5% 45-64 years old, 21.3% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 70.6% White, 19.9% Black or African American, 5.2% Asian, 5.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2.6% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 2.4% less than high school education, 6.1% some high school (no diploma), 25.1% high school graduate or equivalency, 21.8% some college (no degree), 7.9% degree, 21.3% bachelor's degree, 15.3% graduate or professional degree

Along with other East Coast states, Virginia has a high percentage of Black or African American voters. With up to 13 electoral votes, the Mother of States has had a less successful record of picking presidents compared to other states, only choosing the right candidate 66.7% of the time since 1900.

Virginia Mercury

Maybe now we can lay the ‘election integrity’ talk to rest

I doubt seriously that Thomas Youngkin, the 17-year-old son of Virginia’s newly minted governor, tried to pull a fast one by voting illegally on Election Day.  He must have been excited his father was running for the state’s highest office. Thomas went overboard in supporting his dad – even though you have to be at […] The post Maybe now we can lay the ‘election integrity’ talk to rest appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Independent

How secure are your votes? We followed the voting process Tuesday night to see

MASSILLON – The sanctity of democracy exited the Knights of Columbus hall inside a Chevy Colorado pickup truck Tuesday night. It was 8:59 p.m. when Matt Meyer, the driver, and Jerry McArthur, his passenger, turned onto Cherry Road NW, headed east toward Canton. Like organ transplant couriers, the two poll workers were on a final mission — deliver votes from their polling location to the Stark County Board of Elections.
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: Kentucky's Secretary of State on redistricting and implementing new voting laws during special election

KENTUCKY — Now that the 2020 Census is complete, Kentucky will embark upon another round of redistricting which is the process in which lawmakers draw new boundaries for the legislature and the state’s six congressional districts. While the Secretary of State’s office does not provide any oversight of the redistricting process or drawing of boundary lines for the Commonwealth, Secretary Michael Adams says his office is a resource for members of the General Assembly during this process.
KENTUCKY STATE
96-5 The Fox

Gov. Burgum Pushing For North Dakotans To Get An Extra $500

It sure seems like yesterday when our stimulus checks were coming in. A crazy time in our lives when we started receiving stimulus checks last year. Sure seemed almost surreal that most of us woke up one day and saw our bank accounts had an overnight visitor. The checks of course were designed to stimulate the economy by providing us with extra spending to go out and spend in our community. We had three checks that came in waves, will there be another one?
GRAND FORKS, ND
