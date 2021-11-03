CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly with a chance of spotty showers and snowflakes

By Anthony Domol
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XITa1_0clBCvwG00

Skies are to be partly to occasionally mostly cloudy this morning along with the possibility of rain/snow showers. The coldest air and best chance for snowflakes continues through this morning. Your Friday forecast gives improvements, with a mix of sun and clouds and a bit milder temperatures. Sunshine continues into the weekend, with readings rebounding into the lower 50s Saturday and the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday. It stays mild and above normal into early next week.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few lake effect showers with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY : Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few lingering light rain/snow showers. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY : Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wet and windy Thursday is ahead. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from sunrise until noon, as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall accumulations will be generally under a half inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will occur ahead of the front, so expect falling temperatures and windy conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the late afternoon with wind gusts above 35 miles per hour at times. Friday will be cold with highs in the low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible for Friday afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers will be possible on Sunday morning as a secondary clipper system moves in from the northwest. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs remain in the 40s for Sunday and Monday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Cloudy with patchy rain. Low 55. Thursday: A 100% chance of rain before 1pm. Windy and colder in the afternoon. High 56. Friday: A rain and snow mix. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowflakes#Severe Weather#Fox47news Website#Breaking News
hoiabc.com

First snowflakes this fall possible tomorrow

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A cold front moved through today, and while we saw some clearing this afternoon, expect more cloud cover to move in again overnight. It’ll be chilly tomorrow morning with lows in the mid 30s. Cloudy skies will continue for much of the day tomorrow...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, ‘Worst Commute’ Expected Friday Morning

WHAT WE KNOW – Snow to fall across Minnesota late Thursday and into the overnight hours – Worst commute across the region will be Friday morning – Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north – Much colder weekend to follow – More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow will melt on impact across the state – How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday – How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Idaho8.com

Chance of snow and rain showers tonight and Thursday

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with lows into the upper 20's with SW Winds 10-20 MPH, A few mountain snow showers. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers, SW winds 15-35 MPH. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with lows into the upper 30's with a slight chance of rain and snow.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Midday update: Tumbling temperatures, snow flurries possible

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning mild with temperatures in the 50s. Our normal high temperatures this time of year are in the 50s. The rest of today will feature tumbling temperatures and cold conditions ahead. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 30s with clearing skies. The clearing skies will allow temperatures to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy Rain Expected Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was another mild November day with highs in the upper 60’s, but rain is in the forecast tonight. Clouds are beginning to stream in from the west and south as a cold front is moving across the midwest. Later tonight, some showers will develop, first in far Western Maryland, then into the Baltimore region, mainly after midnight. Rain may be briefly heavy across the area between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., which may interfere with your morning commute, so be prepared. We do expect a solid one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain to fall. Since there are...
MARYLAND STATE
crossroadstoday.com

A chance of early showers but then Veterans Day looks good weather wise

VICTORIA, Texas-: Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies but gradually becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny with moderate winds while temperatures stay above average. High: 80 degrees. Winds: N 10-15 mph. A 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early as the cold front passes through the Crossroads from 10 am until 1 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am.
VICTORIA, TX
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy