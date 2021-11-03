Chilly with a chance of spotty showers and snowflakes

Skies are to be partly to occasionally mostly cloudy this morning along with the possibility of rain/snow showers. The coldest air and best chance for snowflakes continues through this morning. Your Friday forecast gives improvements, with a mix of sun and clouds and a bit milder temperatures. Sunshine continues into the weekend, with readings rebounding into the lower 50s Saturday and the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday. It stays mild and above normal into early next week.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few lake effect showers with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY : Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few lingering light rain/snow showers. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY : Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees.

