Want fries with that? White Castle upgrades its French fry making robot

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

White Castle has replaced its French fry making robot with a new robot they call Flippy 2.

The chain installed the original bot in one of its restaurants in the Chicago-area last year.

Flippy 2 is a smaller version that performs more human functions. The manufacturer says Flippy 2 can fill the empty fry basket itself by placing it under a dispenser that drops the right amount of fries for a small, medium or large order into the basket. After it's done cooking, Flippy 2 can dump that basket of cooked fries onto a tray.

White Castle has plans to roll it out to up to 10 of its 360 restaurants.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

