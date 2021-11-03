Want fries with that? White Castle upgrades its French fry making robot

White Castle has replaced its French fry making robot with a new robot they call Flippy 2.



The chain installed the original bot in one of its restaurants in the Chicago-area last year.



Flippy 2 is a smaller version that performs more human functions. The manufacturer says Flippy 2 can fill the empty fry basket itself by placing it under a dispenser that drops the right amount of fries for a small, medium or large order into the basket. After it's done cooking, Flippy 2 can dump that basket of cooked fries onto a tray.



White Castle has plans to roll it out to up to 10 of its 360 restaurants.