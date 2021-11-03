Walmart, Macy’s among retailers getting head start on Black Friday deals

Black Friday is still weeks away, but retailers are already offering up holiday sales to try to gain an edge in a tough business environment.

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, is bringing back its "Black Friday Deals for Days" this month. It kicks off today on Walmart's website and continues in stores Friday. The second event starts next Wednesday and the final event will be on Black Friday.

Also today, Macy's is unveiling its "sneak peek" for its Black Friday sales. The retailer is offering shoppers what it calls "early access specials."

Macy's will release all of its Black Friday specials between Nov. 23-27.