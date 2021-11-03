CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's stuffed shells

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

Chef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace , shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make stuffed shells.

Ingredients:

1 (16 ounce) package jumbo pasta shells

4 cups fresh ricotta cheese

12 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 cup grated Pecorino Romano

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tbs. chopped parsley

16 oz marinara sauce

Directions:

1. Cook shells according to package directions. Place in cold water to stop cooking. Drain.

2. Mix together ricotta cheese, ½ the mozzarella cheese, ½ cup Pecorino Romano cheese, eggs, and parsley.

3. Stuff mixture into the shells using a piping bag.

4. Spread ½ of marinara sauce in the bottom of a 15 x 10-inch pan. Place shells open side up, and close together in the pan. Spread remaining sauce over top, add the remaining mozzarella on top of the sauce and sprinkle with remaining Pecorino Romano cheese.

5. Bake at 350 degrees F for 25 to 35 minutes, or until bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.



News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

