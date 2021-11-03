Cloudy and warm today with cold front arriving tonight

Changes to our weather pattern are on the horizon and in your favor if you like cooler temperatures, rainfall and overcast skies.

That weather pattern has been stuck up in northern parts of the state for the better part of 48 hours as a cold front lacks the support to push southward.

That support will come throughout the day today with the help of an upper-level storms system that will push out of the Four Corners region and dive into Texas to help advance the cold front up in North Texas and into the Coastal Bend.

Clouds will begin to increase in the area, along with a good southeasterly breeze today around 10-20 mph. There is a Moderate Risk of rip currents today. Boaters, mariners and beachgoers should use caution as marine conditions will deteriorate rapidly beginning later this afternoon. Bays will go from slightly choppy to choppy/rough.

Showers, and even a few embedded thunderstorms, will begin to slide into the region around 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as the leading edge of the cold front arrives.

As the front continues to migrate south, our winds will pick up from the north around 15-25 mph and our temperatures will start to plummet.

As the cold air overtakes the warm air, cloudy skies and showers/drizzle will take over for much of the night. Again, some of the showers could be on the heavy side. The Weather Prediction Center has most of South Texas in a Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall. Rainfall amounts will vary widely from a half inch to an inch and a half.

Our temperatures will drop into the 50s by Thursday morning with afternoon high temperatures struggling to get out of the low 60s for highs. Expect the high of the day to occur around midnight.

Showers/mist/drizzle will slowly erode throughout the day and we’ll see some late day sunshine on Thursday as the clouds thin out and high pressure to our north moves in.

Friday and into the weekend look great with lots of afternoon sunshine with high temperatures in the 70s and morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

By early next week, temperatures will moderate, and humidity will slowly rise again.

Today : Mainly cloudy, humid, warm and breezy with a cold front arriving later this afternoon and rain chances increasing…High: 83…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph, then turning northerly late.

Tonight : Cold front easing into South Texas with overcast skies, showers and a few thunderstorms and a brisk northerly wind along with much cooler temperatures…Low: 57…Wind: N 15-25 mph and gusting.

Thursday : Mainly overcast, windy and chilly all day with light showers and drizzle through midday; some late day sun as clouds slowly thin out…High: 61…Wind: N 15-25 mph.

Friday : Morning lows in the 40s and 50s as skies continue to clear; afternoon sunshine with lighter winds…High: 71…Wind: NE 6-12 mph.

Saturday : Mainly sunny, dry and cool…High: 75…Wind: ENE 6-12 mph.

Sunday : Sunshine continues with cool mornings and comfortable afternoons…High: 79…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Monday : A few more clouds, but still plenty of sunshine as temperatures warm up and humidity rises…High: 82…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Have a great day and have those jackets, sweaters and umbrellas ready!