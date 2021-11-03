CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

1.5 million votes: See the demographics of New Mexico's voting population

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChljS_0clBCjam00
NurPhoto // Getty Images

1.5 million votes: See the demographics of New Mexico's voting population

In 2020, 158.4 million citizens—almost two-thirds of estimated eligible voters—voted in the presidential elections, according to the Pew Research Center . The number represented a higher than average turnout, with people voting in numbers not seen since 1980 and possibly well before.

Stacker compiled voter demographics for each state and Washington, D.C. , using the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (released in September 2020). Each slide shows the state’s voting-eligible population (citizens who are 18 or older) and the breakdown of that population by sex, age, race, and education. Economic statistics are not included because the American Community Survey does not account for COVID-19, which affected unemployment, poverty, and medical insurance status for millions of Americans. In order to avoid making any assumptions about the data or the participants of the American Community Survey, Stacker used the exact wording of the “race” and “sex” framework that was provided in the census data.

Keep reading to see the voter demographics of your state.

New Mexico by the numbers

- Voting-eligible population: 1,522,171
- Breakdown by sex: 48.9% male, 51.1% female
- Breakdown by age: 21.0% 18-29 years old, 23.7% 30-44 years old, 31.1% 45-64 years old, 24.2% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 75.8% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 1.3% Asian, 43.6% Hispanic or Latino, 9.6% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2.8% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 3.8% less than high school education, 8.4% some high school (no diploma), 27.8% high school graduate or equivalency, 24.9% some college (no degree), 9.1% associate's degree, 15.0% bachelor's degree, 11.0% graduate or professional degree

New Mexico has the highest number of Hispanic or Latino voters in the country. This is demographically significant since Hispanic and Latino voters prefer the Democratic ticket, which only lost the state once in the last seven presidential elections. That trend is poised to continue , with October 2020 showing that Joe Biden led by double digits in the Land of Enchantment.

By percentage, voters aged 45–64 are the highest in every state, with registered voters over the age of 45 comprising more than half the country’s population. Older voters also trend toward turning out to vote at a higher rate and played a significant role in former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory in Florida .

Along racial lines, Black or African American voters in Louisiana and Georgia comprise more than 30% of the state’s registered voters. California and Texas—which award the most electoral votes at 55 and 38, respectively—boast the highest numbers of Latino voters. On the other end of the spectrum, West Virginia and Maine boast the highest percentage of white voters . A number of states had already seen record voter turnouts, with 16 seeing more than half of its registered voters casting a ballot before Election Day.

Continue reading for a glimpse into the voter demographics of neighboring states.

Utah

- Voting-eligible population: 2,134,249
- Breakdown by sex: 49.9% male, 50.1% female
- Breakdown by age: 27.1% 18-29 years old, 28.7% 30-44 years old, 27.4% 45-64 years old, 16.8% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 90.8% White, 0.9% Black or African American, 1.9% Asian, 9.6% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.9% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2.3% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 1.5% less than high school education, 5.0% some high school (no diploma), 24.4% high school graduate or equivalency, 28.6% some college (no degree), 9.6% associate's degree, 21.1% bachelor's degree, 9.7% graduate or professional degree

The lack of Black or African American residents and voters in Utah is slowly changing , while the Hispanic or Latino group is growing much more rapidly . Though there was no clear distinction in voting preference based on age in the 2018 midterm elections, minority and educated Utah voters preferred the Democratic ticket.

Arizona

- Voting-eligible population: 5,137,474
- Breakdown by sex: 49.3% male, 50.7% female
- Breakdown by age: 21.8% 18-29 years old, 23.1% 30-44 years old, 30.6% 45-64 years old, 24.5% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 81.1% White, 4.7% Black or African American, 2.5% Asian, 24.0% Hispanic or Latino, 4.6% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2.9% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 3.0% less than high school education, 7.1% some high school (no diploma), 25.2% high school graduate or equivalency, 27.4% some college (no degree), 8.7% associate's degree, 18.3% bachelor's degree, 10.3% graduate or professional degree

The highest percentage of voters in Arizona are white, between the ages of 45-64 years old, and almost equally divided by each gender. As a whole, Arizona has participated in 27 presidential elections since 1912, and in that time, the Grand Canyon State selected the winning presidential candidate 77.78% of the time .

Comments / 0

Related
Gillette News Record

New Mexico cities vote on retaining progressive mayors

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in New Mexico's largest city and the state capital of Santa Fe were deciding Tuesday whether to reelect progressive mayors or to back more conservative challengers within the Democratic Party. Tuesday's local elections are a preamble to statewide and congressional contests in 2022, when...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Columbian

Democrats hope to see vote in House as soon as Tuesday

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders were hoping for House votes as soon as Tuesday on the two pillars of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, two Democrats said Saturday, as the party mounted its latest push to maneuver the long-delayed legislation through Congress. It remained unclear whether the ambitious timetable could be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Poverty#School Education#Nurphoto#The Pew Research Center#Americans#White#African American#Asian#Hispanic#Latino#Native American#Alaska Native#Hawaiian
Z94

This Is Why People Don’t Take Oklahoma’s Medical Weed Seriously

Back in the runup to the landmark 2018 medical marijuana vote here in Oklahoma, the case was paved by every proponent as a medical necessity. That marijuana was an alternative medicine to the opioids that have caused havoc across the country. It made sense and the majority of Oklahomans agreed as shown by the large margin of the passing vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
treatmentmagazine.com

What Is Meth?

The drug is no relic of the past—it’s a problem of the present that seems to be worsening by the day. With the opioid epidemic continuing to spread across the country and our most familiar cultural touchstone for methamphetamine being a decade-old television series (Breaking Bad), meth may feel like a problem from a different era. But an overdose rate in recent years that has tripled—to more than 15,000 deaths in 2019—says otherwise.
CHINA
Fox News

ABC News' FiveThirtyEight publishes article on 'Why racist White voters often favor Black Republicans'

ABC News' election coverage subset FiveThirtyEight is facing backlash over an article attempting to explain why "racist White voters favor Black Republicans." The co-authors, Stanford University Assistant Professor Hakeem Jefferson and University of California Irvine Professor Michael Tesler, pushed back against those dismissing "Republican racism" following last week's election victory of GOP candidate Winsome Sears in Virginia's lieutenant governor's race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy