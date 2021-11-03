Coastal Bend election results transpire with few surprises
Local elections were conducted across the country on Tuesday, but it was rather quiet across the Coastal Bend.
A number of area mayoral races and propositions were on the table last night, but no huge surprises were seen as far as results.
Incumbent Robstown mayor Gilbert Gomez was re-elected by a sizable margin over challenger Ismael Gonzalez Jr.
Gomez, a Robstown native who previously served as the city's police chief, claimed his second term as mayor.
In Taft, Randy Powell emerged in a three-man race to win the mayoral election over Jimmie Adame and Leonard Vasquez.
In Nueces County, a property tax rate proposal by the Emergency Services District Number 2 failed to pass.
But a proposition from Emergency Services District 4 asking voters to approve the creation of a local sales tax did receive voter approval.
In San Patricio County, voters denied a proposal to create a San Patricio County Health District.
The area hasn't had a hospital since the Regional Care Center in Aransas Pass was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.
If the vote had passed, it would have helped establish a trauma level 4 hospital, that would provide an operating room, blood bank and intensive care unit to the area.
Comments / 0