Coastal Bend election results transpire with few surprises

Local elections were conducted across the country on Tuesday, but it was rather quiet across the Coastal Bend.

A number of area mayoral races and propositions were on the table last night, but no huge surprises were seen as far as results.

Incumbent Robstown mayor Gilbert Gomez was re-elected by a sizable margin over challenger Ismael Gonzalez Jr.

Gomez, a Robstown native who previously served as the city's police chief, claimed his second term as mayor.

In Taft, Randy Powell emerged in a three-man race to win the mayoral election over Jimmie Adame and Leonard Vasquez.

In Nueces County, a property tax rate proposal by the Emergency Services District Number 2 failed to pass.

But a proposition from Emergency Services District 4 asking voters to approve the creation of a local sales tax did receive voter approval.

In San Patricio County, voters denied a proposal to create a San Patricio County Health District.

The area hasn't had a hospital since the Regional Care Center in Aransas Pass was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

If the vote had passed, it would have helped establish a trauma level 4 hospital, that would provide an operating room, blood bank and intensive care unit to the area.