CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

435,000 votes: See the demographics of Wyoming's voting population

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27d5hJ_0clBCW4D00
JASON REDMOND // Getty Images

435,000 votes: See the demographics of Wyoming's voting population

In 2020, 158.4 million citizens—almost two-thirds of estimated eligible voters—voted in the presidential elections, according to the Pew Research Center . The number represented a higher than average turnout, with people voting in numbers not seen since 1980 and possibly well before.

Stacker compiled voter demographics for each state and Washington, D.C. , using the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (released in September 2020). Each slide shows the state’s voting-eligible population (citizens who are 18 or older) and the breakdown of that population by sex, age, race, and education. Economic statistics are not included because the American Community Survey does not account for COVID-19, which affected unemployment, poverty, and medical insurance status for millions of Americans. In order to avoid making any assumptions about the data or the participants of the American Community Survey, Stacker used the exact wording of the “race” and “sex” framework that was provided in the census data.

Keep reading to see the voter demographics of your state.

Wyoming by the numbers

- Voting-eligible population: 434,852
- Breakdown by sex: 50.7% male, 49.3% female
- Breakdown by age: 20.7% 18-29 years old, 24.6% 30-44 years old, 32.1% 45-64 years old, 22.6% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 93.0% White, 7.7% Hispanic or Latino, data not available for other races
- Breakdown by education: 1.3% less than high school education, 4.5% some high school (no diploma), 30.5% high school graduate or equivalency, 25.8% some college (no degree), 11.2% associate's degree, 17.4% bachelor's degree, 9.2% graduate or professional degree

Of all U.S. states, Wyoming has the lowest population, slimming down its collective voting pool. However, unlike other regions where the populace affects electoral votes, Wyoming is notably overrepresented in the Electoral College, which has caused some concern in past elections. White voters account for a large majority of the ballots cast in Wyoming, which has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1952 except for one.

By percentage, voters aged 45–64 are the highest in every state, with registered voters over the age of 45 comprising more than half the country’s population. Older voters also trend toward turning out to vote at a higher rate and played a significant role in former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory in Florida .

Along racial lines, Black or African American voters in Louisiana and Georgia comprise more than 30% of the state’s registered voters. California and Texas—which award the most electoral votes at 55 and 38, respectively—boast the highest numbers of Latino voters. On the other end of the spectrum, West Virginia and Maine boast the highest percentage of white voters . A number of states had already seen record voter turnouts, with 16 seeing more than half of its registered voters casting a ballot before Election Day.

Continue reading for a glimpse into the voter demographics of neighboring states.

South Dakota

- Voting-eligible population: 653,394
- Breakdown by sex: 50.2% male, 49.8% female
- Breakdown by age: 20.6% 18-29 years old, 24.0% 30-44 years old, 32.0% 45-64 years old, 23.5% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 88.1% White, 1.5% Black or African American, 0.9% Asian, 2.3% Hispanic or Latino, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 0.0% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 2.2% less than high school education, 5.7% some high school (no diploma), 30.8% high school graduate or equivalency, 22.7% some college (no degree), 11.3% associate's degree, 19.2% bachelor's degree, 8.1% graduate or professional degree

With only three electoral votes , South Dakota has a high percentage of white voters and a low rate of minority voters. Though South Dakota has a collective voting demographic of 27.3% holding either bachelor’s, graduate, or professional degrees, the 2018 midterm election showed no distinct correlation between education level and voting preference.

Utah

- Voting-eligible population: 2,134,249
- Breakdown by sex: 49.9% male, 50.1% female
- Breakdown by age: 27.1% 18-29 years old, 28.7% 30-44 years old, 27.4% 45-64 years old, 16.8% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 90.8% White, 0.9% Black or African American, 1.9% Asian, 9.6% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.9% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2.3% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 1.5% less than high school education, 5.0% some high school (no diploma), 24.4% high school graduate or equivalency, 28.6% some college (no degree), 9.6% associate's degree, 21.1% bachelor's degree, 9.7% graduate or professional degree

The lack of Black or African American residents and voters in Utah is slowly changing , while the Hispanic or Latino group is growing much more rapidly . Though there was no clear distinction in voting preference based on age in the 2018 midterm elections, minority and educated Utah voters preferred the Democratic ticket.

Comments / 0

Related
fox4kc.com

2.1 million votes: Data gives insight to demographics of Kansas’ voting population

In 2020, 158.4 million citizens, almost two-thirds of estimated eligible voters, voted in the presidential elections, according to the Pew Research Center. The number represented a higher than average turnout, with people voting in numbers not seen since 1980 and possibly well before. Each shows the state’s voting-eligible population (citizens...
KANSAS STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
Independent

How secure are your votes? We followed the voting process Tuesday night to see

MASSILLON – The sanctity of democracy exited the Knights of Columbus hall inside a Chevy Colorado pickup truck Tuesday night. It was 8:59 p.m. when Matt Meyer, the driver, and Jerry McArthur, his passenger, turned onto Cherry Road NW, headed east toward Canton. Like organ transplant couriers, the two poll workers were on a final mission — deliver votes from their polling location to the Stark County Board of Elections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Poverty#School Education#The Pew Research Center#Americans#White#Hispanic#Latino
Z94

This Is Why People Don’t Take Oklahoma’s Medical Weed Seriously

Back in the runup to the landmark 2018 medical marijuana vote here in Oklahoma, the case was paved by every proponent as a medical necessity. That marijuana was an alternative medicine to the opioids that have caused havoc across the country. It made sense and the majority of Oklahomans agreed as shown by the large margin of the passing vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Post

Donors threatened to shun the GOP after Jan. 6. Now, Republicans are outraising Democrats.

One day after rioters ransacked the Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Republican lobbyist Geoff Verhoff sent a searing email to top GOP officials. Verhoff, a bundler who works at the lobbying firm Akin Gump, wrote on Jan. 7 that he was appalled by President Donald Trump and the rioters, and he was resigning as co-chair of the Republican National Committee’s finance committee, according to a person with knowledge of the email. He could no longer associate himself with Trump and his movement, he wrote, and he was distressed by what his party had become.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy