‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Dune’ Battle Atop U.K. Box Office

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jlXa_0clBBzVN00

James Bond film “ No Time to Die ” and epic Frank Herbert adaptation “ Dune ” slugged it out at the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office with the iconic spy edging out the desert warriors.

In its fifth weekend, Universal release “No Time to Die” collected £3.5 million ($4.7 million) and now has a total of £85.9 million, according to numbers released by Comscore.

Warner Bros.’ “Dune,” which had debuted in pole position, came in second with £3.3 million and has collected £13.2 million after its second weekend.

In its third weekend, Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” took £1.5 million in third place and has a running total of £14.7 million.

Universal’s “The Addams Family 2” continued performing well with £1.4 million in fourth place and now has £8.9 million after its fourth weekend.

Rounding off the top five, another Universal release, “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” collected £1.3 million in its second weekend for a total of £4.9 million.

Warner’s 20th anniversary re-release of ” Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” debuted in sixth position with £965,008, while Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy, bowed in eight place with £731,950.

The upcoming weekend sees several big ticket releases including Disney’s “Eternals” by Chloé Zhao; Pablo Larraín’s Princess Diana story “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart, from Eros STX; and the Universal release of Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” starring Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish.

There are two major releases from India to coincide with the Deepavali/Diwali holiday frame – superstar Rajinikanth ’s “Annaatthe” being released by Qube, and Reliance Entertainment’s “Sooryavanshi,” starring A-listers Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

