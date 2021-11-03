CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

6.2 million votes: See the demographics of Virginia's voting population

By Stacker
 8 days ago

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS // Getty Images

In 2020, 158.4 million citizens—almost two-thirds of estimated eligible voters—voted in the presidential elections, according to the Pew Research Center . The number represented a higher than average turnout, with people voting in numbers not seen since 1980 and possibly well before.

Stacker compiled voter demographics for each state and Washington, D.C. , using the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (released in September 2020). Each slide shows the state’s voting-eligible population (citizens who are 18 or older) and the breakdown of that population by sex, age, race, and education. Economic statistics are not included because the American Community Survey does not account for COVID-19, which affected unemployment, poverty, and medical insurance status for millions of Americans. In order to avoid making any assumptions about the data or the participants of the American Community Survey, Stacker used the exact wording of the “race” and “sex” framework that was provided in the census data.

Virginia by the numbers

- Voting-eligible population: 6,226,623
- Breakdown by sex: 48.7% male, 51.3% female
- Breakdown by age: 20.9% 18-29 years old, 24.3% 30-44 years old, 33.5% 45-64 years old, 21.3% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 70.6% White, 19.9% Black or African American, 5.2% Asian, 5.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 2.6% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 2.4% less than high school education, 6.1% some high school (no diploma), 25.1% high school graduate or equivalency, 21.8% some college (no degree), 7.9% degree, 21.3% bachelor's degree, 15.3% graduate or professional degree

Along with other East Coast states, Virginia has a high percentage of Black or African American voters. With up to 13 electoral votes, the Mother of States has had a less successful record of picking presidents compared to other states, only choosing the right candidate 66.7% of the time since 1900.

By percentage, voters aged 45–64 are the highest in every state, with registered voters over the age of 45 comprising more than half the country’s population. Older voters also trend toward turning out to vote at a higher rate and played a significant role in former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory in Florida .

Along racial lines, Black or African American voters in Louisiana and Georgia comprise more than 30% of the state’s registered voters. California and Texas—which award the most electoral votes at 55 and 38, respectively—boast the highest numbers of Latino voters. On the other end of the spectrum, West Virginia and Maine boast the highest percentage of white voters . A number of states had already seen record voter turnouts, with 16 seeing more than half of its registered voters casting a ballot before Election Day.

West Virginia

- Voting-eligible population: 1,420,289
- Breakdown by sex: 49.0% male, 51.0% female
- Breakdown by age: 18.3% 18-29 years old, 22.1% 30-44 years old, 33.8% 45-64 years old, 25.8% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 94.2% White, 3.7% Black or African American, 0.6% Asian, 1.0% Hispanic or Latino, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1.1% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 3.9% less than high school education, 8.9% some high school (no diploma), 40.3% high school graduate or equivalency, 19.8% some college (no degree), 7.5% associate's degree, 12.3% bachelor's degree, 7.5% graduate or professional degree

Despite an overwhelmingly white and less-educated voting population than other states, West Virginia has one thing in common with other regions: It’s shattering early voting records . Unlike other states that have gained electoral votes due to a growing populace, the Mountain State has declined through the years and is projected to lose more of its voting pool by 2030 .

Kentucky

- Voting-eligible population: 3,367,502
- Breakdown by sex: 48.5% male, 51.5% female
- Breakdown by age: 20.6% 18-29 years old, 23.3% 30-44 years old, 33.8% 45-64 years old, 22.3% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 89.2% White, 7.8% Black or African American, 1.0% Asian, 1.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1.4% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 4.2% less than high school education, 8.1% some high school (no diploma), 33.8% high school graduate or equivalency, 22.5% some college (no degree), 8.2% associate's degree, 14.1% bachelor's degree, 9.0% graduate or professional degree

The Bluegrass State prefers red, voting Republican more often than not in the past five presidential elections. However, Democrats reportedly demanded more absentee ballots for the 2020 general election. As with other U.S. regions breaking voter turnout records, Kentucky adds to the list, with the collective percentage of all voter demographics already showing a 70% turnout, numbers not seen since 1992, which had a turnout of 73.2% .

