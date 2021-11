Pennsylvania gas wells produced about 7.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in 2020 — the largest volume of natural gas ever produced in the state in a single year. (Pittsburgh) — In 2020, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued 1,017 oil and gas drilling permits for fracking across the state. At a roundtable campaign event on Monday, U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said fracking and its effects, such as pollution, are accelerating climate change and called for a statewide ban on fracking, starting with new fracking permits.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO