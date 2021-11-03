CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

3.9 million votes: See the demographics of South Carolina's voting population

By Stacker
 8 days ago

LOGAN CYRUS // Getty Images

In 2020, 158.4 million citizens—almost two-thirds of estimated eligible voters—voted in the presidential elections, according to the Pew Research Center . The number represented a higher than average turnout, with people voting in numbers not seen since 1980 and possibly well before.

Stacker compiled voter demographics for each state and Washington, D.C. , using the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (released in September 2020). Each slide shows the state’s voting-eligible population (citizens who are 18 or older) and the breakdown of that population by sex, age, race, and education. Economic statistics are not included because the American Community Survey does not account for COVID-19, which affected unemployment, poverty, and medical insurance status for millions of Americans. In order to avoid making any assumptions about the data or the participants of the American Community Survey, Stacker used the exact wording of the “race” and “sex” framework that was provided in the census data.

South Carolina by the numbers

- Voting-eligible population: 3,892,341
- Breakdown by sex: 47.5% male, 52.5% female
- Breakdown by age: 20.0% 18-29 years old, 22.9% 30-44 years old, 33.2% 45-64 years old, 23.8% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 69.7% White, 26.5% Black or African American, 1.2% Asian, 2.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1.4% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 2.8% less than high school education, 8.2% some high school (no diploma), 29.4% high school graduate or equivalency, 22.8% some college (no degree), 9.3% associate's degree, 17.4% bachelor's degree, 10.0% graduate or professional degree

South Carolina’s Black or African American voting populace is high, making the minority vote in the Palmetto State influential. While voters ages 45–64 hold the highest percentage in age demographics, The state’s voting-eligible population is growing substantially, with new residents rising 11.3% from 2009–2019 , compared to the U.S. average of 6.3%.

By percentage, voters aged 45–64 are the highest in every state, with registered voters over the age of 45 comprising more than half the country’s population. Older voters also trend toward turning out to vote at a higher rate and played a significant role in former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory in Florida .

Along racial lines, Black or African American voters in Louisiana and Georgia comprise more than 30% of the state’s registered voters. California and Texas—which award the most electoral votes at 55 and 38, respectively—boast the highest numbers of Latino voters. On the other end of the spectrum, West Virginia and Maine boast the highest percentage of white voters . A number of states had already seen record voter turnouts, with 16 seeing more than half of its registered voters casting a ballot before Election Day.

Georgia

- Voting-eligible population: 7,581,837
- Breakdown by sex: 47.4% male, 52.6% female
- Breakdown by age: 22.1% 18-29 years old, 24.7% 30-44 years old, 33.5% 45-64 years old, 19.7% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 60.9% White, 32.9% Black or African American, 2.9% Asian, 5.0% Hispanic or Latino, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1.7% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 2.8% less than high school education, 8.1% some high school (no diploma), 28.7% high school graduate or equivalency, 22.9% some college (no degree), 7.7% associate's degree, 18.8% bachelor's degree, 11.0% graduate or professional degree

Like Florida’s high Latino voting population, Georgia’s high percentage of Black or African American voters reveal a strong racial influence compared to other U.S. regions. African American voters control a large percentage of the state’s overall tally, which was critical to the 2020 election since Georgia already reportedly saw its most massive poll turnout in a state notorious for voter suppression . With 5.2% more female voters than males, African American women were reportedly a force to reckon with in that election.

North Carolina

- Voting-eligible population: 7,729,644
- Breakdown by sex: 47.6% male, 52.4% female
- Breakdown by age: 21.0% 18-29 years old, 23.1% 30-44 years old, 33.6% 45-64 years old, 22.3% 65+ years old
- Breakdown by race: 71.6% White, 21.9% Black or African American, 2.0% Asian, 4.7% Hispanic or Latino, 1.2% Native American or Alaska Native, 0.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1.9% two or more races
- Breakdown by education: 2.5% less than high school education, 7.4% some high school (no diploma), 26.6% high school graduate or equivalency, 23.7% some college (no degree), 10.0% associate's degree, 19.4% bachelor's degree, 10.4% graduate or professional degree

With 15 electoral votes based on its almost 10.5 million populace, North Carolina’s collective voting population continues to grow. The state populace rose by 10% between 2009–2019, much higher than the national average of 6.3%. The highest percentage of voters by age are residents age 65 or older, which make up 16.4% of the overall state population, slightly higher than the national average of 16.1%.

