Republicans dominate Cambria County contested municipal races

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Long-time Loretto Borough Mayor David J. Eckenrode easily held off a challenge by his brother-in-law, borough Councilman Michael D. Zabrzeski, in preliminary results for Tuesday’s general election.

Eckenrode was the Republican candidate, and Zabrzeski ran without party affiliation. The Loretto contest drew attention earlier this fall when Eckenrode ordered water shut off at the Zabrzeski home after the family failed to install a new service line by the imposed deadline.

The Loretto race was the only contested race for mayor in all of Cambria County’s boroughs.

It was a good night for challengers and Republicans, according to preliminary results in five township supervisors’ races.

Summerhill Township Supervisor Darren Wilson, a Republican, was the only incumbent in those townships reelected Tuesday, defeating township police Chief Paul M. Bonafati.

Republican challengers out-polled Democratic incumbents in Adams, Cambria, Jackson and Upper Yoder townships.

It was Ron “R.J.” Young over Brian Schrader in Adams Township, Barry J. Lauer over Jim Melnyk in Cambria Township, Fred Meier Jr. over Eric Dreikorn in Jackson Township and Paul A. Pioli over Robert Anistadi in Upper Yoder Township.

There were five-way races for four borough council seats in South Fork and Sankertown boroughs.

Southmont Republicans Bill Trevorrow, Herb Ewald and Doug Beri took council seats, along with Democrat Richard Burkert. That appears to leave out Democrat Robert B. Morgan.

Republican Jason A. Erculiani and Democrats Kelly McGarry, Raymond Harris and Gary McCloskey topped Sankertown voting. Democrat Richard Shandor finished last.

Winning South Fork Borough Council seats were Republicans Frank B. Kmetz III, Daniel Lee Basset and Mark Wadsworth, along with Charles Glass, who was listed with both parties. Democrat John Mickolick finished last.

The Ebensburg Borough and Lilly Borough 2nd Ward council races each featured four candidates for three open seats.

In Ebensburg, Republicans Bob Miller, Theresa M. Jacoby and Douglas Tusing took the seats, leaving out Democrat Scot May.

In Lilly, Democrats Paul Sklodowski and Richard Sweeney and Republican Jeff Hite won council seats, with Democrat Karringtin Sklodowski finishing fourth.

In Patton Borough, Republican Patrick Wood and Democrat Frederick L. Shilling were apparent winners of two council seats. Democrat Jill S. Brown finished third.

Craig Cunningham came out over Lynne Stock in Nanty Glo Borough’s 2nd Ward council slot.

Dozens of other borough and township races had candidates who ran uncontested or in races with fewer candidates than open seats or no candidates. There were 26 borough mayor seats with one candidate each on the ballot, for example. Four others had no listed candidates.