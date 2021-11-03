CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Citi Names Bajaj as TTS' Global Head of FI Sales

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ashish Bajaj will join Citi Treasury & Trade Solutions as Global Head of Financial Institutions (FIs) Sales, a press release says. There, his responsibilities will include working with sales activities and overseeing growth, revenue generation from sales and making the client experience better, along with managing and governing Foreign Correspondent Banks...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Volt Expands Open Banking to Brazil

Open payments gateway Volt has expanded operations to Brazil to make way for real-time payments, currency export and foreign exchange to the Central Bank of Brazil, according to a Thursday (Nov. 11) press release. As part of the expansion, the 2-year-old company has integrated Brazil’s domestic instant payments network Pix...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Monetary Authority of Singapore and UAE Sign Digital Trade Financing Pact

Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) on Thursday (Nov. 11) announced the completion of a cross-border digital trade financing pilot. The collaboration also includes commercial partners DBS Bank, Emirates NBD and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Colombia#Open Banking#Latin America#Citi Names Bajaj#Fintechs#The Commercial Bank#Apac Commercial Bank Head#Gts Head#Digital Driss Temsamani
insurancebusinessmag.com

BHSI names global property underwriting officer

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has announced the appointment of Carlos Beltran as senior vice president and global property underwriting officer. Beltran joined BHSI in 2018 as vice president and property underwriting manager for the Middle East before taking the role of head of first-party lines for Asia. Prior to...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Finastra, Hexaware Collaborate to Help Banks Modernize

The U.K. FinTech Finastra is working with the IT services firm Hexaware to provide managed services for Finastra’s cloud-based payment solutions. “The move helps Hexaware customers in Germany, Belgium, the U.K. and Ireland take ownership of their payment infrastructure,” the two companies said in a news release on Wednesday (Nov. 10). “The partnership brings together the companies' industry-leading payments and integration experience to provide mid-sized banks with an end-to-end Payments as a Service (PaaS) offering, which helps them remain competitive while mitigating operational costs.”
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Brazil
marketingdive.com

Coca-Cola names WPP global marketing partner

The Coca-Cola Company named WPP as global marketing network partner, according to a press release. A bespoke team called OpenX will execute the CPG giant's new integrated agency model, managing end-to-end creative, media, data and marketing technology across its entire portfolio. In addition, Dentsu was named complementary media partner in...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Zip Names Ahu Chhapgar as Global CTO

Buy now pay later (BNPL) platform Zip (formerly known as Quadpay) on Thursday (Nov. 4) announced the company has appointed Ahu Chhapgar as its new global chief technology officer. Chhapgar will start his tenure Dec. 1 in Zip’s New York office and report to Global CEO and Co-Founder Larry Diamond,...
BUSINESS
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Citi appoints Victor Alexiev to global head of D10X ICG

Citi appoints Victor Alexiev to global head of D10X ICG. Citi has announced the hire of Victor Alexiev to global head of D10X institutional clients group (ICG). Based in Singapore, Alexiev will lead a global team to accelerate the development of new. solutions and will continue to work closely with...
BUSINESS
pymnts

JD.com Eyeing International Expansion Beyond China

Chinese eCommerce giant JD.com is looking beyond its borders in its efforts to add more international customers, a top executive told CNBC, a move that some believe could help the company take a sliver of market share from retail behemoth Amazon in some areas. JD.com will “increase investment in countries...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
pymnts

Toast Aims to Secure Restaurants’ Loyalty with B2B Payment Tools

To set its offerings apart from the many competitors on the market, Toast is working towards becoming restaurants’ go-to — not just for consumer payments, but also for business-to-business (B2B) transactions. In its first earnings report after going public in September, the point of sale (POS) and restaurant management platform announced Tuesday (Nov. 9) that it is prioritizing restaurants’ back-of-house needs.
RESTAURANTS
smartcitiesdive.com

Singapore named smartest global city for third year: report

Singapore topped the Switzerland-based Institute for Management Development (IMD) and the Singapore University for Technology and Design’s (SUTD) third Smart City Index this year, followed by Zurich and Oslo, Norway. New York City was ranked as the smartest North American city, landing at the twelfth spot on the global list....
HOUSING
pymnts

Shopify Partnership Spurs Explosive Merchant Growth for Affirm

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Affirm has seen its active merchant and consumer counts skyrocket in recent months after expanding its partnership with Shopify, boosting both gross merchandise volume (GMV) and transactions. Active merchants increased from 6,500 in the first quarter of 2020 to 102,000 as of Sept. 30,...
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy