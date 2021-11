When Yuito starts spouting nonsense after an Other encouncter, nobody knows for sure what’s going on. But when the squad tracks two trucks to a suspicious research facility, they know something’s up. They discover that Spring Pharmaceuticals is conducting experiments and manufacturing human brains. They think about putting a stop to it, but then Kasane and her crew come along and engage them in combat. Yuito and his group is able to escape, but one thing is for sure: there’s a lot of strange stuff going on in both New Himuka and Seiran, and nobody’s quite sure what to make of it.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO