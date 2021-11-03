CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vishay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $96.8 million in its third quarter....

MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
The Motley Fool

Why Evolv Technology Stock Jumped 17.9% on Thursday

Shares of security company Evolv Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:EVLV) jumped as much as 26.1% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day up 17.9%. So what. Total revenue in the quarter was up 473% from a year ago to $8.4 million, and the total contract...
