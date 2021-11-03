CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Approved For Kids (Pt. 2)

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs children are now given the green...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

CBS New York

Pfizer To Ask FDA To Approve Its COVID-19 Booster For All Adult Americans, Regardless Of Brand Used For Initial Shot

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Every adult in the U.S. could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. That is if federal regulators approve Pfizer‘s request to expand the reach of their booster shot to anyone ages 18 and older. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Wednesday, that could even include people who didn’t get the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. More than 25 million Americans have gotten their booster shot. The Food and Drug Administration authorized it for adults who are 65 and older, at high-risk, or who already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. COVID VACCINE New York State book online...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Boston Parents Hope Vaccines Will Keep Kids In School

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11 are popping up across Boston and the state, as some parents rush to get their kids a first dose. “I feel so good,” said Liz Mahoney of Roslindale just outside a Boston Medical Center clinic where her son Collin got his first shot. “His birthday is in a few days, so this is the best birthday present ever,” she added. Others weren’t as lucky at the Roslindale clinic, trying to walk in but finding no remaining appointments. “There is kind of an anxiety of not knowing every day if she can stay...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Preparing To Vaccinate Children Against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — About 31,000 Howard County children are between the ages of 5 and 11, making them eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Public health experts say the COVID-19 vaccine will not only protect children and keep them healthy in school but also help to bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end. Getting shots in children’s arms is the next step in the fight against COVID-19, officials say. Clinics throughout the county are already setting up appointments for kids. COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Where To Get Your Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman said the vaccine has undergone rigorous testing and...
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Denver

Colorado Vaccine Provider Sees More Coloradans Getting First COVID Shot

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado continues to trend in the wrong direction in the fight against COVID-19. The Department of Public Health and Environment reactivated crisis care for healthcare system staffing throughout the state. As the downward trend becomes more apparent, providers are seeing more Coloradans getting vaccinated. (credit: CBS) CDPHE Covid-19 vaccination data shows an increase in shots administered over the last three weeks. Dr. P.J. Parmar didn’t back down when the state threatened to take Mango Clinic’s vaccines away for only providing underserved patients in March. Eight months later, his mission is more valuable than ever. (credit: CBS) “We are still seeing a lot...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

COVID: UCSF Health Expert Optimistic Vaccines, Boosters Will Prevent Surge In Cases This Winter

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — There has been a recent increase in COVID cases according the California’s Department of Public Health. The surge has prompted speculation among health officials colder weather keeping people indoors and waning immunity to the vaccine maybe contributing factors. Marin has an incredibly high vaccination rate but even that county has seen an increase in COVID cases, of late. It’s especially concerning considering this is the time of year that we saw a significant spike in 2020. COVID cases hovered around 3000 per day in the state last October but skyrocketed to more than 58,000 by December. UCSF epidemiologist...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Hundreds Of Kids Ages 5-11 Get Vaccinated At Littleton School Clinic

LITTLETON (CBS) – When the town of Littleton first opened up appointments for its kids’ vaccine clinic at the Littleton Middle School, the 100 available appointments were gone within 30 minutes. “The response that we got when we started booking clinics was overwhelming,” said Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi Jr. The response was so overwhelming, in fact, that the town called upon the Department of Public Health’s “Vax Bus” to accommodate hundreds of additional families who wanted a first dose for their kids. “We were just thrilled because we feel like as a family now, we are just going to be that...
LITTLETON, MA

