‘Let’s Build a Zoo’ review: playing god and making money

Money is a tool, but an oddly corrupting one. Give someone a hammer and most people will think “nails” rather than “skulls”, but money is a different thing entirely. Running a zoo takes boatloads of cash, and the general method of financing it is thousands of happy people wandering the paths, gawking at nature’s rich variety, and buying as many snacks and souvenirs as can be crammed into their arms. The inviting park is a work of creative design, lining trails with lights, benches and decorations that keep the zoo lively even when between one major exhibit and the next. Getting the most exotic animals will most likely involve dealing with the black market a little bit, but it’s for a good cause so that’s ok. Let’s Build a Zoo has all the standard functions and features one would expect of a zoo-sim, all rendered in a colorful and playful pixel-art presentation, and keeping the tone happy is just a matter of resisting its darker temptations.
Comments / 0