Colonie, NY

Prediction: There will be a new supervisor in Colonie

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 8 days ago
Here is my prediction — there will a new supervisor in the Town of Colonie on Jan. 1, 2022, and it won’t be Paula Mahan.

At the time of this writing, Monday, Nov. 1, early voting had concluded and the polls had not yet opened for Election Day proper so there are no results yet. By the time you read this, on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the earliest, the polls will have been closed since 9 p.m. the day before so there is no chance of any bias that could persuade voters one way or another. It’s just a column based on observations over the past few months.

Speaking of the past few month, at that time, a few months ago I mean, I would have said it was going to be Republican Peter Crummey in a walk over Democrat Kelly Mateja but now I’m not so sure.

If I were betting I would put my money on it being the former judge who will have his hand on the Bible in a little less than two months from now, but not before the absentee ballots are counted and I do think it will be close enough on Election Day to warrant a careful count of all those paper ballots. Since I’m not betting, though, I will say at 11 p.m. Tuesday, and 7 a.m. today, it was still too close to call.

The election was Crummey’s to lose — he has been around for a long time, is a proven commodity in that he has been elected a number of times and people know and like him. When he first announced, and more importantly when the Democrats announce Mateja, I thought Crummy might take things for granted and not really work all that hard. As far as I can tell, I was wrong about that. I saw him at different community events and he raised a ton of money, never an easy task and impossible to do if you are just going through the motions.

I think his campaign could have worked a little harder, though, at defining Mateja rather than allowing her to do it. Nobody really knew who she was, and I would say most still don’t, but she was allowed to claim the title “professional planner” and that she is just what an overdeveloped chaos that has become Colonie needs at this point in time.

I’m not 100 percent sure what a “professional planner” is or what one actually does. I do know she hasn’t worked in any sort of planning job for years and now makes a pretty good paycheck in communications — sending press releases out for the state Office of the Aging — rather than crunching census numbers or examining land use laws. I’m guessing those are a couple things a “professional planner” does rather than disseminating canned information on senior citizens. Let’s not forget she was hired by the administration of the now disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo and also let’s not forget how the governor treated seniors living in nursing homes during COVID.

The Republicans didn’t do or say anything about those nuances, at least publicly. I’ve heard there was a whisper campaign going on, spreading rumors about her unfounded and untrue desire to defund the police but that’s about it. Such tactics are fun, I guess, in a voyeuristic kind of way but they only go so far and are only so effective. The GOP let Crummey run on his name alone and that may or may not be good enough.

That said, Mateja is a very smart, very energetic candidate who comes to the table with probably more on-paper qualifications than the current supervisor, Paula Mahan, who entered politics after a career as a special education teacher in the North Colonie School District.

Negative campaigning does work. It’s tried and true and inarguable. Yes, campaigns can go too negative and hurt themselves but one technique that does work is to define the opposition rather than letting them do it. In hindsight, should Crummey come up on the short end of the tally, you can bet the judge will lose some sleep wondering why that wasn’t done. And it would not have been just negative hit piece.

Also, Colonie is decidedly purple rather than red or blue and it would have been easy to tie Mateja to the more radical of the SAVE Colonie people. One of her largest contributors was Susan Weber, a “core” member of SAVE who is also heavily involved in the Working Families Party. Safe to say Weber doesn’t like Crummey, and also safe to say her way left of center views are not shared by the majority of Colonie residents. Should Mateja prevail, she would be wise to keep most of the SAVE people at arm’s length.

Crummey, though, instead sat back and “wished” Mateja would stop picking on him. Her campaign, was much more aggressive and much more negative, which is expected given her lack of name recognition, the fact she raised a fraction of the money Crummey did and, well, not being a working “planner.”

Rather than be straight up and up front by holding a press conference or even issuing a press release the Dems were sneaky, and instead issued their critical campaign messages via anonymous posts on Facebook. The one time someone from the party did call, it was through a public relations firm. We at this paper didn’t think the “news” they were pitching warranted a story, and since it wasn’t picked up by any other outlet either we are confident our judgement was sound. That may have been different, though, if it was released via a press conference in front of cameras with a face and name attached.

Amazingly, there was only one press conference held by either side and it wasn’t about an issue or issues, or even to announce a candidacy for supervisor. The one press event through the entire season was a rally featuring Gov. Kathy Hochul stumping on behalf of the Democrats.

It was pretty cool and all, having the newly elevated governor show up in town to support the local candidates but it was more self-serving on her part than a resounding endorsement of any candidate’s ideas or ideals. Hochul didn’t even stay for the entire rally, presumably rushed off to the next town and the next contested election. And she is going to need all the help she can get stopping the downstaters from steamrolling her in what is going to be a rough and tumble primary for governor. Sorry to say, because I would love to see an upstater living in the governor’s mansion, I don’t think Colonie Dems reciprocating the favor will be enough.

Crummey didn’t hold any press conferences at all and the few press releases he issued were about getting an endorsement from this group or that union. He should have, even if were to say “I will not raise taxes” or “I will pave more roads.” Or hold one early saying she “doesn’t even work as a planner” and then another closer to Election Day pledging to do one or both of the above.

Bottom line is Crummey has been around a long time and knows the town and the people. Mateja is equally qualified, if not in different ways, in that she does have experience in planning and the schools and working with seniors.

Either will do a fine job as super if they remember the town is ticking along pretty well right now. Being prudent and patient Mahan closed a multi-million deficit and began investing back into the town’s workforce and infrastructure. She and her administration have taken a common sense, practical stance on most other things too, including development and public safety.

Whoever is sworn in on Jan. 1, would be well served remembering the Town of Colonie is decidedly an even shade of purple.

Jim Franco has covered news in the Capital District for more than 20 years.

Comments / 0

 

Spotlight News

Albany County bans employment discrimination of head wraps and turbans

ALBANY — The county Legislature, after a lengthy debate via ZOOM, amended a 2013 local law to prevent employees from banning head wraps or turbans from the workplace. The measure is similar to a state anti-discrimination law that prevents an employer from discriminating based on hairstyle like dreadlocks or extensions, and was brought by Legislator […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Do you want cannabis?

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Town Board is opening the floor to the public to weigh in on the topic of whether or not to allow cannabis dispensaries and on-site consumption lounges in town when it next meets Wednesday, Nov. 10. Albany opened the doors to recreational marijuana use, and a new commercial market to support […]
ALBANY, NY
City
Colonie, NY
Colonie, NY
Elections
Colonie, NY
Government
Spotlight News

What’s the assignment?

DELMAR — When the Town of Bethlehem submitted its police reform plan to the state, one of several details included the intent to define a clear role for the resource officers it provides to area schools. Bethlehem Central, however, still has questions about that assignment. When then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered municipalities in 2020 to devise […]
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

Gansle and Zilgme cruise to victory in Colonie

COLONIE — Town Clerk Julie Gansle and Receiver of Taxes Michele Zilgme, two Republican incumbents, coasted to victory on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. Gansle won a third two-year term by defeating political newcomer Galen Heins, a Democrat, by an count of 12,266 to 7,384, according to unofficial results from the Albany County Board of […]
COLONIE, NY
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Spotlight News

Crummey coasts to victory in Colonie town supervisor race

COLONIE — Former Judge Peter Crummey coasted to victory on Election Day and it appears Republicans will have the majority of the Town Board as well. Crummey overcame a huge enrollment disadvantage — 23,775 to 14,732 with about 20,000 not registered in any party — to beat Kelly Mateja, a Democrat making her first run at […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Police calls down in 2020

DELMAR —  Calls to the Bethlehem Police Department were down last year, according to its annual report recently released to the public. In 2020, 20,089 calls were placed to the police department in Delmar. According to a breakdown of service calls, 2,588 were for Emergency Medical Services, the highest number of calls within a category. […]
Spotlight News

Republicans lead in race for three seats on Colonie Town Court bench

COLONIE — The three Republicans running for three seats on the Town Court bench are leading after Election Day. Longtime incumbents Norman Massry and Andrew Sommers received the most votes with 11,130 and 10,195, respectively while Jennifer Whalen, an Albany County legislator making her first run for the robes, received 9,306. David Green, who the […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Blue wave washes over Bethlehem

DELMAR — Each Democrat town candidate won their respective seat Tuesday evening, as a blue wave washed over Bethlehem on Nov. 2. Town Supervisor David VanLuven defeated Republican challenger Paul Heiser, garnering 61 percent of the vote to earn his third term at the helm. He will start the new year with an all-Democrat Town […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
#Land Use#Republican#Democrats
Spotlight News

Another two years for VanLuven

DELMAR — David VanLuven will see another two years in Bethlehem Town Hall as town supervisor, his third term starts at the end of December. The Democrat incumbent garnered 61 percent of the votes, defeating his Republican challenger, Paul Heiser by more than 2,400 votes. VanLuven sought another term based on the strength of creating […]
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Central student is earning his stripes

Junior is making the fight against global warming personal DELMAR — While world leaders continue their global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, one BC student is working to make the effects of climate change something we understand on a more local level. Nikhilesh Radosevich, a junior at Bethlehem Central High School, is the creator of […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Spotlight News

Voorheesville Public Library: Pomp and Terrible Circumstances

The Class of 2020: Parents’ Perspectives of the Pomp and Terrible Circumstances — 2020 was an unprecedented year of challenges and perseverance. Parents were hit especially hard as they tried to juggle jobs while providing virtual school for their children. Join Michelle Napierski-Prancl, PhD, Professor of Sociology and Faculty Director of the Women’s Institute at […]
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
Spotlight News

Discover Guilderland: Keeping us updated everyday

Guilderland- Spearheaded by Supervisor Peter Barber, the town of Guilderland has published more than 600 daily updates with information about COVID-19 and the pandemic. “I never would have thought we’d still be doing this at this point,” said Barber in late October about the updates that started March 10, 2020. “When we started, I would […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
Spotlight News

Letter: Bells would be good for Rail Trail

Slingerlands To the Editor, Everyone agrees the Rail Trail is terrific. However, I have a concern, which I suspect is shared by others. I am a walker. But I can’t tell you how many times I have had bicyclists speed by me without any warning whatsoever. It can be scary. So my question is this. […]
SLINGERLANDS, NY
Spotlight News

Selkirk child survives harrowing accident

SELKIRK — A mother’s worst nightmare played out before her eyes as she watched a truck-and-trailer strike her daughter down while she was waiting for the school bus. According to the police report, a driver from Otego, was operating a truck-and-trailer combination vehicle for a Coeymans Hollow company on Friday, Nov. 5. He was traveling […]
SELKIRK, NY
