Call of Duty: Warzone will get its first all-new map in December, and Activision has revealed the first details about it and when we can learn more. The official name for the Call of Duty: Warzone new map is Caldera, and it's an all-new piece of turf to fight over themed after a Pacific island. It's roughly the same size as Verdansk, but Activision is quick to point out that it was "based on two years of research and listening to the community" for an improved play experience. Caldera will feature more than 200 points of interest scattered across sandy beaches, ruins, forests, and a massive, dormant (for now) volcano towering over it all.

