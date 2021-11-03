CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Afghanistan central bank raises limit on bank withdrawals to $400 a week

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

KABUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's central bank has eased restrictions on bank withdrawals, lifting the maximum to $400 from dollar-denominated accounts or 30,000 afghanis a week from the previous limit of $200 or 20,000 afghanis, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The change, which sets a monthly limit on withdrawals of $1,200 or 100,000 afghani, came amid growing economic hardship that has left millions in Afghanistan without work and facing hunger.

Even those with savings have struggled to pay for food and household necessities because of the strict limits on withdrawals that were brought in to prevent a run on banks.

Afghanistan's foreign exchange reserves have been restricted following the victory of the Taliban over the Western-backed government in August, severely limiting the new administration's room for financial manoeuvre.

Some $9.5 billion in central bank reserves remain blocked outside the country and international support given to the previous government has dried up.

This week, the Taliban government banned the use of foreign currencies for transactions like buying a car or a house, saying all contracts must be denominated in the afghani currency.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Thai central bank relaxes banks' dividend payment policy

BANGKOK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank on Thursday relaxed a dividend payment policy for banks, saying they remained strong with adequate loan loss provisions and capital to withstand a high level of uncertainty ahead. The central bank removed the dividend payout ratio limit, not exceeding the past payout...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Bank Reserves#Kabul#Currency
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Bank of Mexico hikes rate again as inflation spirals

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the fourth straight policy meeting on Thursday, taking it to 5.00%, in a 4-to-1 vote by its governing board, as the central bank expressed concern about above-target inflation. The decision...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India cbank chief says fuel excise duty cut is inflation positive

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Indian government's move to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel earlier this month will be significantly positive for inflation, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday adding that growth impulses have become stronger. The central bank had earlier flagged the risk...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly gain as central banks defer rate hikes

(Recasts, adds technicals and updates prices) * Investors focus on U.S. nonfarm payrolls due later in the day. * Gold prices should retreat in 2022 as economy recovers- ANZ. Nov 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices were on track for a weekly gain on Friday as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England stood pat on interest rates despite growing inflationary risks, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
kitco.com

Gold surges as Bank of England mimic the Fed, indicating both central banks are in no rush to raise rates

Gold prices surged in trading as the Bank of England joined the central bank of the United States, expressing that they were not in favor of raising interest rates at any time in the near future. During Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference yesterday, he made it clear that they're not even thinking about, thinking about raising rates anytime soon. In terms of traders' reaction to the chairman's statements indicating that they have no set timeline in which to initiate lift-off, I believe what we witnessed today in gold was a delayed reaction coupled with the confirmation that the Bank of England was on the same page.
BUSINESS
crossroadstoday.com

Polish central bank raises interest rate as prices surge

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s central bank on Wednesday made its second interest rate hike in as many months as consumer prices surge. The National Bank of Poland raised the rate to 1.25%, indicating that it intends to move more forcefully against rising prices after facing criticism for not acting soon enough.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Central banks in retreat

An uninspiring start to trading on Tuesday, with Europe and the US hovering around flat on the day as focus turns to central bank meetings in the coming days. The RBA got us underway today and to put it mildly, the performance was underwhelming. At a time when central bank communication is so important, policymakers have failed miserably this past week when put under pressure by the markets.
BUSINESS
investing.com

PBOC Has Limited Easing Room, Says Former Central Bank Adviser

(Bloomberg) -- China’s fiscal policy will provide the main support to economic growth next year while significant monetary easing is unlikely, according to a former adviser to China’s central bank. “The economy overall really is still okay and we will see average growth this year at around 8%,” Huang Yiping,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar cements gains in big week for central banks

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The dollar consolidated gains against its rivals on Monday, after posting its biggest daily rise in more than four months as hedge funds cut back bearish bets ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. Monetary policy in the United States, Australia and...
CURRENCIES
coingeek.com

French central bank completes CBDC bonds pilot

The French central bank has completed Europe’s largest central bank digital currency (CBDC) trial to date, after using a digital currency to purchase bonds as part of a 10-month pilot scheme. Working alongside some of the country’s biggest private banks, the Banque de France ran over 500 transactions during the...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Polish and Czech central banks in focus

Next week, central bank meetings in Poland and Czechia will be the main focus. After a higher than expected flash estimate for October inflation in Poland (6.8% vs. 6.4%), we see little reason why Poland’s MPC should not go for a 50bp interest rate hike on Wednesday. We expect inflation to exceed 7% in the next few months and also the newly published NBP projection should point to a higher inflation trajectory in 2022 compared to the last forecast. In Czechia, given the weaker than expected GDP growth flash estimate for 3Q21 and persisting supply-side issues, we expect the CNB to slow down its pace of tightening and opt for a 50bp rate hike on Thursday. At the beginning of the week, PMIs for October will be published in Czechia, Hungary, and Poland. From macro releases, September retail sales for Czechia, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia may show some moderation of y/y growth, while September industrial production likely contracted in Hungary due to supply-side issues and the high base from a year ago. Serbia will publish its 3Q21 GDP growth flash estimate, which we expect to land at 7.3% y/y, supported by robust private consumption. In Romania, a new PNL-led minority government should ask the parliament for a vote of confidence, hoping that PSD will back the vote. Today, after the market’s close, Moody’s is scheduled to review the Polish rating, S&P will review the Czech rating, while Fitch will review the Slovak credit rating.
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

European Central Bank keeps pandemic support going

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank decided Thursday to keep its pandemic stimulus efforts unchanged even as consumer prices spike and central banks in other parts of the world look to dial back support as their economies bounce back from the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak. Bank...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China urges World Bank, IMF to help Afghanistan

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday to resume financing support to cash-strapped Afghanistan for reconstruction. The Taliban takeover in August saw billions of dollars in central bank assets frozen and international financial institutions suspend access...
WORLD
kitco.com

Economic recovery challenges central banks

Gold had modest gains today, partially recovering yesterday’s strong selling pressure resulting in just over a $12 decline. As of 5 PM EDT gold futures basis, the most active December 2021 contract is up $4.90 (+0.27%) and is currently fixed at $1798.30. The tailwinds moving gold higher today were a combination of lower yields in United States 30-year bonds and a fractional decline in the dollar index.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

222K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy