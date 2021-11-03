CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Starbucks debuts holiday cups, all-new seasonal beverage for 2021

By Nexstar Media Wire
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10aVux_0clB588a00

(NEXSTAR) – Unlike your next-door neighbor, Starbucks is graciously waiting a whole four days into November to unveil its holiday decorations.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Starbucks will debut its latest assortment of holiday cups, each featuring a “gift-inspired” design and touches of red, white, green and lilac. The four cups — “Wrapping Paper,” “Ribbons,” “Holiday Lights” and “Candy Cane” — also feature a “thoughtful gift tag on the back,” in keeping with this year’s theme, according to Starbucks.

“This holiday, we wanted it to feel magical, we wanted it to be warm, and we wanted it to be inclusive,” said Suzie Reecer, Starbucks’ associate creative director, in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRPLc_0clB588a00
Each of the new Starbucks holiday cups features a “thoughtful gift tag” on the back. (Starbucks)

Along with the new cups, Starbucks is bringing back a couple of its seasonal drinks, including the Peppermint Mocha, the Irish Cream Cold Brew, the Caramel Brulee Latte, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and the Chestnut Praline Latte. Returning snacks include the Cranberry Bliss Bar, the Snowman Cookie and the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

New for 2021, however, is the non-dairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, made with Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso Roast, sugar-cookie syrup, almond milk and sprinkles. There’s also a new Reindeer Cake Pop, made with vanilla cake and chocolate icing.

Dunkin’ to begin serving new holiday drinks Nov. 3

News of Starbucks’ seasonal drinks and cups comes less than a week after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, during which the company noted a 17% increase in global store sales .

During an earnings call, Starbucks CFO and vice president Rachel Marie Ruggeri also confirmed that cold beverages accounted for 75% of sales in the fourth-quarter of 2021, a statistic Starbucks pointed to when announcing its new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

All of Starbucks’ new holiday offerings will be available at U.S. locations as of Nov. 4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
99.9 The Point

The Starbucks Holiday Cups Have Arrived In Northern Colorado

After Halloween, it seems like the holidays are literally here in a flash. Thanksgiving, it feels like, comes within minutes, and within an hour, we're at Christmas. I don't know if it's the fact that many stores have already had Christmas displays up since a few days before Halloween or the fact that these traditional holiday cups at Starbucks get unveiled earlier and earlier each year, but they're officially back for 2021.
COLORADO STATE
The Oregonian

Starbucks rolls out holiday drink menu, plus new cup designs that include gift tags

It’s the coziest time of the year, as Starbucks brings back holiday beverages and festive food in its iconic red cups starting Thursday. Customers can enjoy various beverages, like the Peppermint Mocha, which is back for its 19th year, the new non-dairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and another returning favorite — Irish Cream Cold Brew. Other handcrafted holiday beverages include the Caramel Brulee Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Chestnut Praline Latte.
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Starbucks Holiday Tumbler Arrives at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another new vintage-style ceramic Starbucks tumbler has arrived at Disneyland Resort. This holiday tumbler matches the mug ornament we found last month. Holiday Starbucks Tumbler – $24.99. The tumbler has Mickey and Minnie in winter clothes, with...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Cups#Sugar Cookie#Icing Sugar#Holiday Decorations#Food Drink#Irish#The Caramel Brulee Latte#The Snowman Cookie#Dunkin#Starbucks Cfo
947wls.com

Starbucks Red Cups and Holiday Menu return TOMORROW

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… whether you’re ready for the holiday season or not!. Starbucks is kicking off their holiday menu tomorrow (Thursday, November 4th). This is also when they will roll out their popular red holiday cups. Festive offerings this year include: Irish Cream Cold Brew,...
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Caribou Coffee Announces Return Of Classic Holiday Beverage Trio And Unveils Three New Cup Designs For Winter Season

"Connection is the heart of Caribou Coffee, and we hope to offer our guests ways and moments to connect with their loved ones this holiday season," said Erin Newkirk, VP of Brand Strategy at Caribou Coffee. "Our holiday beverages are crafted to spark joy with every sip, especially when served in our beautiful new cups that capture the magic of this time of year. And we are thrilled to have just launched our nationwide subscription program, providing an opportunity to share a cup of Caribou with friends and family, near and far."
DRINKS
Benzinga

Starbucks Delivers Blended Beverages and Results

More than a week ago, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) topped analysts' estimates for its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings. However, the coffee chain fell short on revenue along with reporting disappointing sales growth in China and providing a mixed outlook for the coming fiscal year, confirming that the global pandemic is still shaping our lives.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Furious the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

Chick-Fil-A customers frequent the casual dining fast-food chain for its quality combos and delightful customer service. The service is so good that Chick-Fil-A was voted "best in customer satisfaction" for the third consecutive year in a Newsweek survey. Unfortunately, customers are now pissed and telling the chain they can keep their "my pleasure" mantra. Some customers are so pissed that they've filed a lawsuit.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting Are the Quintessential Fall Dessert

The one ingredient that screams “fall”? Pumpkin, of course — and bakers go wild embracing the winter squash, making it the star of a variety of desserts from cakes and cheesecakes to pies. Among them: Martha Stewart, who has created the quintessential — and likely most delicious — fall dessert we’ve come across yet: pumpkin bars topped with cream cheese frosting.
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

BEST CARROT CAKE RECIPE

Best Carrot Cake recipe that is moist, delicious and made with crushed pineapple and shredded carrots. The homemade cream cheese frosting pairs perfectly with this carrot cake recipe. This carrot cake recipe is simple, but somehow contains exactly the perfect combination of flavors and always turns out with the perfect...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

Is Air Frying Healthy?

It may seem as though everyone you know has jumped on the air fryer bandwagon — and for good reason. This trend has been around since 2010 with the major appeal of faster, easier recipes that taste “just as good” as their deep-fried counterparts. While many have come a long way from air frying French fries, the basic idea that anything made in the air fryer must be healthy persists. We hate to be the ones to say it, but just because you air fry French fries, doesn’t make them as healthy as baked potato. Don’t worry, though. It’s true air frying uses far less oil than deep frying and, therefore, can be a healthier option. Here are a few ways to make sure you’re using your air fryer to the best of it’s healthy cooking ability while still having some fun in the kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1K+
Followers
810
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy