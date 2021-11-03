CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 takeaways from Joe Douglas' trade deadline press conference

By Tyler Greenawalt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Joe Douglas’ third trade deadline as Jets general manager came and went without much action.

Despite having multiple movabale players, the 2-5 Jets were low-end buyers. They sent a sixth-round pick to the Eagles for Joe Flacco and traded Daniel Brown to the Chiefs for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Following the 4 p.m. deadline, Douglas spoke about the trades and the state of New York’s roster. He touched on a couple of key storylines that’ll play out as the season progresses, including those involving Marcus Maye, Mike White, Zach Wilson and Denzel Mims.

Below are seven takeaways from Douglas’ post-trade deadline press conference.

Happy with LDT trade

(Steve Luciano-AP)

In classic Douglas fashion, the Jets’ biggest – and only – deal on deadline day was for a veteran RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Douglas noted that Duvernay-Tardif’s championship experience with the Chiefs played a role in the Jets’ decision to acquire him.

“It’s an opportunity to add a Super Bowl champion to the room,” Douglas said. “You guys know how I feel about the offensive and defensive lines. If there’s an opportunity to improve those rooms, any room, we’re going to do that. LDT brings that championship pedigree. High-character person.”

Contract extensions

(Brian Westerholt-AP)

Douglas praised DE John Franklin-Myers following his extension, but the GM wouldn’t make a commitment to S Marcus Maye after this season. He did note that he wants the Jets organization to be “a team that takes care of the guys that earn it and takes care of our own guys.”

Whether Maye will be among those who earn a new deal remains to be seen. Maye did say he wants to stay with the Jets. But does Douglas think he’s worth the money he wants in a new deal? That decision will have to wait until this upcoming offseason.

“Marcus is a valued member of this team. [We] love having him here and he’s a fantastic young player,” Douglas said. “We have 10 games left to evaluate him and every other member of this team.”

Youthful roster

(Kareem Elgazzar-The Enquirer, USA TODAY NETWORK)

Douglas is a big fan of the Jets’ young roster. He’s entrusted the coaching staff to develop the players he brought into the fold since becoming the Jets’ general manager after the 2019 draft and has enjoyed the results he’s seen so far.

“I feel like we have a really interesting mix [between young and veteran players],” Douglas said. “Obviously, we lead the league in rookie snaps. Obviously, that’s a lot for a first-year staff. To their credit, they’ve attacked it since Day 1, and they’ve done a great job developing these young players.”

While the 2020 draft class hasn’t been that great – with the exception of Mekhi Becton and Bryce Hall – the 2021 class looks fantastic between the play of Alijah Vera-Tucker, Michael Carter and Michael Carter II. Zach Wilson is still a project, Elijah Moore looked better this past week and the rest of the young defensive backs are still developing.

“To see them really help these young players grow into NFL contributors, it’s been fun to watch,” Douglas added.

Opportunity for Mims

(Frank Franklin II-AP)

Denzel Mims was the subject of trade rumors before Tuesday’s deadline, but the Jets refused to move the second-year wideout despite his limited usage this season. He’s only been targeted nine times with six receptions over 100 snaps in five games.

Douglas spoke positively of Mims, though, claiming the young wideout is still growing and has “earned the right to get more playing time.”

What QB controversy?

(Adam Hunger-Getty Images)

One of the biggest stories over the next few weeks will be what the Jets do at quarterback if Mike White continues to play well and/or win games. Robert Saleh already said they won’t rush to make a decision, and Douglas concurred.

“I’m in lockstep with the coach,” Douglas said. “I’m going to piggyback on everything coach said and we’re going to cross that bridge when we get to it.”

Douglas did add a vote of confidence for Wilson moving forward, though. While Wilson won’t play against the Colts on Thursday, there’s a chance he could suit up against the Bills in Week 10.

“I think you’re going to continue to see him just shoot up,” Douglas said. “His arrow is pointing straight up. He’s going to continue to get better every day once he gets back on the field.”

Praise for LB C.J. Mosley

(Steve Luciano-AP)

Though C.J. Mosley missed most of his first two seasons with the Jets due to injury and the COVID-19 pandemic, the veteran linebacker has been an indispensable part of New York’s defense this season.

That isn’t lost on Douglas.

“C.J. is really the standard,’’ Douglas said. “If a young player were to come into this building and [want to know] how should he be as a pro, just check out C.J., just follow C.J, just be around him, because he’s going to show you the way. He’s an example for every player on this team.’’

Trades that didn't happen

(Kathy Willens-AP)

The Jets only made two deals before the deadline, but that doesn’t mean Douglas wasn’t listening to other offers. Trader Joe is known for being strict with his compensation evaluations, so he said that the deals he made were the only ones he wanted to make.

“If a deal wasn’t made, then we felt like the value that was offered didn’t meet our value for the player,” he said, “so we feel good about the team we have.”

Douglas wouldn’t get into which players were discussed.

