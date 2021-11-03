NJ governor race still too close to call

﻿ PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — They’re still counting votes in New Jersey, where the governor’s race remained neck-and-neck Wednesday evening.

With 89% of the expected votes counted by 5 p.m., Gov. Phil Murphy had a 15,000 vote lead.

Many of the votes that had yet to be counted were coming from two counties that lean blue, Camden County and Essex County, where Newark is located.

Workers were still counting not only provisional ballots, but mail-in ballots that can arrive up until Monday, so it could be a while before Governor Murphy or Jack Ciattarelli can claim victory.

There is no automatic recount law in New Jersey but candidates may ask for one within 17 days of the election.

Murphy did not get the victory party Tuesday night that many people expected, and this race was a lot closer than some of the experts predicted.

"We're gonna have to wait a little while longer than we had hoped. We're gonna wait for every vote to be counted. And that's how our democracy works," Murphy told supporters.

Ciattarelli says he still feels confident in this outcome. He told his supporters their voices have been heard.

"Although it was not my intention, we have sent the message to the entire country," Ciattarelli said. "But this is what I love about this state, if you study its history. Every single time it's gone too far off track, the people of this state have pushed, pulled and prodded it right back to where it needs to be."

Regardless of the outcome of the governor’s race, a red shift emerged in the legislative races.

In what would be a stunning defeat, Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney trailed relatively unknown Republican Edward Durr by 2,000 votes late Wednesday afternoon with nearly all of the votes in.

Durr is a truck driver who reportedly spent $153 on his campaign.

In the third assembly district in Gloucester, Cumberland and Salem counties, incumbent Democrats John Burzichelli and Adam Taliaferro also were trailing by more than two thousand votes to GOP challengers Beth Sawyer and Bethanne McCarthy Patrick.

It's looking like Republicans will win in the second legislative district in Atlantic County, and Democrats are also losing in the eighth district in Burlington County, where state Sen. Don Diego, who switched from Republican to Democrat, is now trailing Republican challenger Jean Stanfield.

Democrats should retain a majority in both houses of the state legislature, but that edge is shrinking. Democrats have a million-voter registration advantage in New Jersey. It's making a lot of Democrats worried about what's to come.

Stay with KYW Newsradio for continuing updates.