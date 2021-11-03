TMSG: Elementary Students Perform More Than 5,000 Acts of Kindness

The entire Clover Hill Elementary School came together to help others through a program based on kindness called "Raise Craze."

All of the students at the school embarked on a mission to do small acts of kindness. Completing one good deed at a time, they were able to accomplish more than 5,000 acts of kindness. VP of the PTA Christen Hare told NBC12 the acts of kindness were happening everywhere, "In the classroom, we were writing nice letters to the janitors, the custodians, the cafeteria workers, the administrators, people that don’t always get recognized. The community really took to it, the teachers got into it, and it was awesome to see so many kids doing acts of kindness at home, on the weekend, in the classroom.”

Local news outlet NBC12 rewarded the students for all of their awesome effort with $300 in cash and a $50 gift card to a restaurant in town.

Photo: Getty Images