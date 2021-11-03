Cold and rainy today across North Texas, clouds exit tomorrow

Heavy rain with some thunder will continue to sag southeast through the morning. An additional half inch to inch and a 1/2 of rain will fall across north Texas. The heaviest rain will will sag south of DFW (I-20) by late morning, however, there WILL be some residual pockets of light rain and drizzle throughout the rest of today.

As forecast a few days ago, temperatures won't get out of the upper forties today with a NE wind gusting to 20 mph.

It stays cloudy and chilly overnight tonight with morning lows in the mid forties. There will be areas of drizzle and possibly some patchy fog for tomorrow mornings commute.

The sky will clear from north to south tomorrow. Afternoon highs will range from the low 50s south of town, to the upper 50s DFW -> North.

You'll need to protect your plants Friday morning. We'll likely see some Frost Advisories issued along and north of hwy 380 and into the Arklatex and east Texas. Morning lows will range from 38ﾟ to 42ﾟ. Sunny and beautiful by afternoon with highs only in the low sixties. That's about 10ﾟ below average for this time of the year.

You want a nice weekend? Well, you've got it!! Abundant sunshine Saturday with highs pushing 70ﾟ. Sunday will be equally as nice, but with more wind. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid seventies.

Our string of nice days will continue Monday and Tuesday of next week with some areas pushing 80ﾟ… again!

A strong cold front will arrive sometime by the middle to end of next week. It's too early to say if this front will bring our 1st freeze to parts of north Texas as well as any rainfall. Stay tuned!

*Yest Rain: 0.39”; *Yest High: 61; Low: 50

*Today’s Averages: High: 71; Low: 50

*Record high: 87 (1948); Record low: 25 (1991)

*November rain: 0.39”; November surplus: +0.16”

*2021 Rain: 30.44”; 2021 deficit: 1.43"

*Sunrise: 7:49am; Sunset: 6:34pm

Today: Cloudy, breezy and cold. Showers and isolated storms. Heaviest rain moves south of DFW after the noon hour. High: Near 50. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy and chilly. Areas of drizzle and fog. Low: Mid to upper 40s. Wind: NE 5-10mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds by afternoon. Remaining chilly. High: Upper 50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Possible morning frost , then sunny and cool. High: Low 60s.

Weekend: Sunny and perfect! Highs: Low to mid 70s.

Monday and Tuesday: More of the same. Windy. High: Upper 70s

