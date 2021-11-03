Major Thai Bank SCB Acquires 51% Stake in Cryptocurrency Exchange – Finance Editorials 24

The advent of blockchain technology forever altered the course of history. The use of decentralized technology is having a positive impact on several industries. The rise of cryptocurrency in the financial sector over the last decade was one of the most prominent blockchain applications. It essentially transformed the financial sector by replacing third parties and intermediaries with smart contracts. As a result, cryptocurrencies have grown to become one of the world’s most traded assets. We have several exchanges where you can trade, swap, and exchange cryptocurrencies for other digital currencies. There are, however, some untapped sectors in the cryptocurrency exchange industry that require innovation. This is why FMCPAY, an “innovative” cryptocurrency exchange platform, aims to increase everyone’s trust and security in cryptocurrency brokerage.

