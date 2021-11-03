CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Thai Bank SCB Acquires 51% Stake in Cryptocurrency Exchange – Finance Editorials 24

By James Carter
Cover picture for the articleSiam Commercial Bank, one of the largest banks in Thailand, is acquiring a 51% stake in a cryptocurrency exchange. The acquisition will help the bank “create new growth value in the long term amid a new financial world,” said the CEO of the bank. Major Thai Bank Becoming Majority...

Siam Commercial Bank purchases 51% stake in crypto exchange Bitkub

Thailand’s oldest bank plans to become the majority shareholder of one the largest crypto exchanges in the country after a $536.7-million purchase. According to a Tuesday announcement, Siam Commercial Bank’s SCB X Group is expected to buy a 51% stake in Thailand-based crypto exchange Bitkub for 17.85 billion baht (roughly $536.7 million) by the second quarter of 2022. The exchange said the deal is subject to approval from the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and the country’s central bank.
