CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Triad group encouraging children to live healthy lifestyles and ‘go out for a run’

By Cambridge Cunningham
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsIxW_0clB3RMe00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Many families in Guilford County struggle with access to fresh, nutritious foods.

It can lead to health problems years down the road.

GO FAR stands for “go out for a run.” The program is dedicated to teaching children to take control of their health through physical fitness.

During training sessions after school, Guilford County students in third, fourth and fifth grades discuss endurance, goal setting, and healthy eating.

With direction from coaches like Temika Harvey, they also train for a 5k race over ten weeks. “When they first come in they don’t know how to train. A lot of times they haven’t been running so they’re not used to it. So, just giving them the opportunity to learn healthy eating and train for a 5k is the best reward out of it,” Harvey said.

GO FAR holds two races every year.

New Executive Director Jayvon Johnson says the hope is that participation in a proper physical fitness program early on leads to a lifetime of healthy habits. “It’s all about character development. It’s all about combating obesity here in our community,” Johnson said.

“We’ve seen stories of those who are in high school now, those who in college now, who have a history of running now in their blood because of their participation in GO FAR.”

Community involvement has been vital to GO FAR’s success over the past 18 years. Grants from the High Point Community Foundation have allowed staff to continue operations during the pandemic.

Donations to the “Lace Up Program” also support students in need.

“We have young people who are running in Vans, and running in Chucks, and running in shoes with holes in them. So they are preparing for the 5k but don’t have the proper equipment,” Johnson said.

Thanks to that generosity, 19 children at Northwood Elementary School in High Point recently received a new pair of running shoes.

More than 900 runners have already signed up for GO FAR’s fall race happening on Saturday, November 13.

You can find more information— including how to register — on www.gofarclub.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Southwest Guilford Elementary students learn about the water cycle

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Fifth graders at Southwest Guilford Elementary School in High Point got their weather lesson “in the bag,” literally. Jessica Todd’s fifth graders are studying all things weather, a topic that can be difficult for some of her students. “Fifth grade, they have to understand all the parts, the fronts, the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman, other clients say caterer never showed up for events: ‘You’re taking people’s hard-earned money’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Former clients are sharing their stories about a chef accused of taking deposits before backing out of events. Brittany Allen, of Greensboro, told FOX8 she hired Chef Dupree after a recommendation for a girls’ brunch in Charlotte on June 4. “He said we could do a consultation, let’s do a menu […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Lifestyle
Guilford County, NC
Sports
High Point, NC
Sports
County
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Society
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Lifestyle
High Point, NC
Society
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem groups hosts roundtable to outline juvenile violence problems

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday evening, Action4Equity will host a roundtable discussion that will allow grassroots organizations to speak about what they see on the ground in the fight against juvenile violent crimes. The Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child Violence Prevention Community Roundtable begins at 6:30 and will run until 8:30 via Zoom. Zoom […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Athena Greek Taverna in Winston-Salem closing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — After 17 years in business, the Athena Greek Taverna in Winston-Salem is closing. The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, Nov. 20, according to a statement posted on social media. The full statement is provided below: “Dear Athena Greek Taverna Family, We are extremely grateful for the last 17 years in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Shoes#Triad#Goal Setting#Fat People#Wghp#Chucks
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy