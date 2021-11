This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Staples has detailed its big Black Friday deals, which will run from Nov. 21 through 27. The press release and sneak peek ad scan include some tantalizing deals, though some will only be available in stores. The best one we're seeing so far: Staples will knock $50 off the price of the 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch SE. Hopefully that's one we'll see other retailers price match.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO