Go Behind the Scenes with the 'French Dispatch' Miniature Unit

No Film School
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most inventive things about Wes Anderson's movies are his use of miniatures. His worldbuilding is unlike any other, with live-action and animated sets that seamlessly blend together to make something extraordinary. His new movie, The French Dispatch, plays on those Anderson techniques to give us several unique stories...

nofilmschool.com

Detroit Free Press

‘The French Dispatch’ is charming and a little weird

How you feel about director Wes Anderson generally will go a long way toward how you feel about his film “The French Dispatch” because it may be the most specifically Wes Anderson film he’s ever made. A homage to the New Yorker and structured as if the audience were flipping...
MOVIES
MyNorthwest.com

‘The French Dispatch’ is unmistakably Andersonian

Wes Anderson is an acquired taste. But luckily, after 10 full-length movies, most critics and many movie-goers have acquired it, although there are a few adamant hold-outs. His new film, “The French Dispatch,” is unmistakably Andersonian. Quirky subject matter? Check. Deadpan humor? Check. Meticulous production design? Check. Light-hearted absurdity? Check. Visual and linguistic wit? Check. Excessively referential? Check. Superficially slight with hints of profundity? Check.
MOVIES
hometownsource.com

‘The French Dispatch’ delights with playful storytelling

The creativity that Wes Anderson, the director, brings to his films is alive and well in his latest, “The French Dispatch.”. The screening in the theater drew a crowd that felt like pre-pandemic normal life again when the audience laughed in unison throughout the quirky film. “The French Dispatch” is...
MOVIES
Fort Worth Weekly

French Dispatch: What’s the Matter for Kansas?

When I reviewed Nomadland, I remarked on filmmakers who find their homes far away from where they grew up. Wes Anderson is a Houstonian who has lived in Paris for some years, and you can imagine how the guy who made The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel might find the City of Lights more congenial. The French Dispatch (of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun) is his love letter to his adopted homeland, and if you don’t share his Francophilia, this relatively minor work of his probably won’t convert you. However, if you do, or if (like me) you simply like his cinematic stylings, by all means have at this.
KANSAS STATE
Davis Enterprise

‘The French Dispatch’: Impenetrable language barrier

Starring: Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Owen Wilson, Mathieu Amalric, Steve Park, Lois Smith. Rating: R, for graphic nudity, profanity and sexual candor. Available via: Movie theaters. Relentlessly surreal fantasy is all style, no substance. Although one can...
MOVIES
utdailybeacon.com

‘The French Dispatch’ review: Wes Anderson does it again

Initially, Wes Anderson planned for his 10th feature film “The French Dispatch” to premiere in July of 2020. Almost a year and a half later, it’s finally here and is far from a disappointment. The film is unlike anything Anderson has ever done. Instead of focusing on relationships between his...
MOVIES
UV Cavalier Daily

‘The French Dispatch’ celebrates the intimate power of the written word

This Wednesday, masked audiences packed into the historic Paramount Theater to revel in the joy of cinema together — marking the return of the in-person Virginia Film Festival. University President Jim Ryan and Jody Kielbasa, the University's vice provost of the arts and the director of VAFF, provided opening remarks before the sold-out showing of the opening night film, “The French Dispatch.”
MOVIES
Fstoppers

Behind the Scenes of a Medusa Halloween Photoshoot

Halloween might not be my favorite "holiday", but it does bring with it some fantastic photoshoots. In this video, watch as Lindsay Adler creates some stunning Medusa-themed portraits using LEDs. I feel as if I have been following Adler from afar for over a decade and her work has only...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ramaponews.com

The French Dispatch is equally beautiful and convoluted

Wes Anderson is probably the most recognizable filmmaker working today, with his constant use of vibrant colors and an almost unhealthy obsession with framing symmetry. His style has slowly been building and evolving, while also somehow standing in place, since his first film endeavor with “Bottle Rocket” in 1996 up to what many — including myself — call his magnum opus “The Grand Budapest Hotel” in 2014.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harvard Crimson

‘The French Dispatch’ Proves Aesthetics are Important

Timothée Chalamet and Lyna Jhoudri in Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." By Courtesy of Festival de Cannes. Wes Anderson’s distinct filmmaking style remains dreamy. His latest film “The French Dispatch,” which The Crimson reviewed at Cannes, is set in the fictional town of Ennui-Sur-Blasé, France. In this fanciful setting, a group of writers’ stories for the film’s fictional eponymous newspaper come to life after the death of their beloved editor-in-chief, Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray). Anderson structures his film as a theatrical anthology featuring three distinct central stories and their writers: “The Concrete Masterpiece” by J.K.L. Berensen (Tilda Swinton), “Revisions to a Manifesto” by Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand), and “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner” by Roebuck Wright (Jeffrey Wright). In 108 action-packed, quirky minutes, Anderson pays homage to the exceptional real-life writers and journalists that inspired the film. But the film isn’t just witty and lovable because of its premise: Anderson pays undivided attention to costuming and set design, making “The French Dispatch” an unforgettable tribute.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Eureka Times-Standard

Movie Review | ‘The French Dispatch’ a delightfully dense delivery

Writer-director Wes Anderson’s new film, “The French Dispatch,” positions itself as a love letter to journalism. But while it concerns a fictional American magazine located in France in the 1960s — one that is greatly inspired by Anderson’s love for The New Yorker — “The French Dispatch” is more about Anderson’s adoration for the short story.
MOVIES
