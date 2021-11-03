FDNY Battles 5-Alarm Blaze At Commercial Building In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent crash left a car split in two in South Ozone Park, Queens. It happened Monday night on Rockaway Boulevard and 100th Street. Police said the 32-year-old driver lost control and hit a parked car, then slammed into a utility pole. A neighbor heard the crash and ran to the scene. “When we didn’t see anybody in the car, that’s when we finally turned around and we saw the driver face-first on the pavement, and he was unconscious. I flipped him over — I was the only one that decided to run over to aid him, to see if he was alive, and he actually was,” she said. “When I flipped him over, I took his pulse, and he had a pulse, and I was glad.” Police said the driver was hospitalized in critical condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

2 DAYS AGO