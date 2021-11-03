CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FDNY Battles 5-Alarm Blaze At Commercial Building In Harlem

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a five-alarm blaze in Harlem. The...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Driver Critically Hurt In South Ozone Park Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent crash left a car split in two in South Ozone Park, Queens. It happened Monday night on Rockaway Boulevard and 100th Street. Police said the 32-year-old driver lost control and hit a parked car, then slammed into a utility pole. A neighbor heard the crash and ran to the scene. “When we didn’t see anybody in the car, that’s when we finally turned around and we saw the driver face-first on the pavement, and he was unconscious. I flipped him over — I was the only one that decided to run over to aid him, to see if he was alive, and he actually was,” she said. “When I flipped him over, I took his pulse, and he had a pulse, and I was glad.” Police said the driver was hospitalized in critical condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
KHOU

Firefighters battle two-alarm apartment fire in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire at a complex in Pasadena Tuesday morning. This fire broke out at the Ashmore Apartments located on the corner of Fairmont Parkway and Burke Street. Fire officials said a dozen of units have burned and there’s been some sort of...
PASADENA, TX
ABC4

Fire department battles three-alarm fire at downtown SLC bar

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The Salt Lake City Fire Department is at the scene of a three-alarm fire at 155 West 200 South in the downtown area. Crews are still battling the fire at this time. 200 South is closed to road traffic. Salt Lake City Fire Department Captain Anthony Burton said the fire started […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Accidents
cbslocal.com

Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze At Volkswagen Dealership In Linden, N.J.

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a massive blaze Friday at a Volkswagen dealership in New Jersey. Crews were called around 6 a.m. to the dealership on East Elizabeth Avenue in Linden. Flames engulfed a service maintenance area, causing part of the building to collapse. Several other fire departments helped...
LINDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Harlem#Fdny#Accident
NECN

Firefighters Battling Blaze in Roslindale

Crews are battling a fire in a 2-1/2-story building in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood on Friday morning. Boston fire said flames were showing from the first floor when they arrived at 9 Littledale St. around 7:30 a.m. The fire quickly traveled into the roof, and firefighters are now working to extinguish the blaze.
BOSTON, MA
Massapequa Post

MFD battles house blaze on Baltimore Avenue

Photo by Paul MazzaThe Massapequa Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on Baltimore Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sat., Oct. 9. Firefighters arrived to find fire showing from the garage area...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
riverdalepress.com

Four-alarm blaze guts Bailey Avenue businesses

At least five storefront businesses were heavily damaged — if not destroyed — in a late-night blaze that brought out nearly 100 firefighters from multiple stations, and completely shut down the area where Bailey Avenue and West 238th Street meet. First responders were first called out to Bailey Deli &...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

2 Fires, 1 Day: Newark Firefighters Battle Multiple Blazes

More than 60 people were relocated in less than 24 hours after heavy fires destroyed multiple buildings in Newark earlier this week.“While it is terrible so many families were displaced, we are immensely grateful there were no serious injuries,” Newark Public Safety Director Brian Director O’Hara s…
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gephardt Daily

Crews from Sandy, South Jordan, Unified Fire battle commercial blaze

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Twenty-two firefighters from the Sandy City Fire Department and neighboring agencies knocked down a commercial fire in the early hours of Saturday morning. Crews responded to 115 W. 9400 South at about 1:07 a.m. after neighbors alerted dispatch to the flames. “It...
SANDY, UT
CBS New York

2 Firefighters Among The Injured In Brooklyn Building Blaze

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten people, including two firefighters, were hurt in a fire at a Brooklyn construction site on Tuesday morning. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring from the lower levels of the building on Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge just before 9 a.m. Dozens of firefighters responded and were able to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials said all of the injuries were minor.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy