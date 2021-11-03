CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Gubernatorial Race Too Close To Call

By Cecilia Levine
 8 days ago
UPDATE: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won the governor's race against Jack Ciatterelli.

New Jersey's gubernatorial race bled into Wednesday morning with votes too close to count after polls closed Tuesday.

Both Gov. Phil Murphy and challenger Jack Ciatterelli held off on declaring victory as both waited for all votes to be counted.

Of the 2.3 million votes cast, the two were separated by just 1,200 in Ciattarelli's favor, according to the Associated Press.

If Murphy wins, he will be the first Democratic governor to be reelected in New Jersey since 1977.

