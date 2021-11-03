CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No 10 backs standards process overhaul as Tories try to prevent MP’s suspension

By The Newsroom
 8 days ago
Downing Street has backed an overhaul of the disciplinary process for MPs as Tories try to prevent the suspension of Owen Paterson after he was found to have breached lobbying rules.

Number 10 indicated it could support an amendment seeking to reform the standards process and send the Conservative former minister’s case for a review ahead of votes on Wednesday.

The Commons will vote on whether to approve a six-week ban from Parliament for the North Shropshire MP after an investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards found he repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

Downing Street urged MPs to seek “cross-party agreement on a new appeals process” as Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle selected the amendment tabled by Dame Andrea Leadsom.

Dame Andrea Leadsom’s amendment seeks to reform the standards process (PA) (PA Wire)

While Downing Street did not explicitly back the bid by the former Commons Leader, it did seemingly support the intentions of her proposal.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “As in any normal workplace and all walks of life, people should be entitled to the right to appeal. This is sacrosanct in providing fairness and natural justice, and ensuring there is an opportunity to check due process and that the right procedures were followed.

“This isn’t about one case but providing Members of Parliament from all political parties with the right to a fair hearing.

“Therefore the Commons should seek cross-party agreement on a new appeals process whereby the conclusions of the Standards Committee and the commissioner can be looked at. This could include judicial and lay member representation on the appeals panel.”

