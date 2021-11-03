Rotary Club hears story of DEA Agent

Los Alamos Rotarians and community volunteers gather Oct. 30 to pack food for Meals of Hope at Crossroads Bible Church. In total, 25,000 meals were packaged in just over three hours. The packaged food will be donated to The Food Depot in Santa Fe for distribution to LA Cares in Los Alamos and other Northern New Mexico food banks. Approximately 25 percent of the packages will be included with the Club’s other donations to the Navajo Nation to be distributed to chapter houses in November and December in Huerfano near Bloomfield. Club President Oliver Morris chose this as his Presidential Project because ‘food insecurity is a critical issue in New Mexico all the time,’ he said. ‘The needs now, especially with the persistence of the pandemic, are staggering. Rotary is a service organization, and we are proactively addressing this problem.’ Photo by Kateri Morris.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO