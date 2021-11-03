CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chinese man detained for 9 days for ‘insulting’ police with dog meme

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ivcl3_0clAyrC500

Chinese authorities allegedly detained a man for nine days after he shared a meme that was considered an insult to the police force.

The man, identified only by his surname Li, is a resident of Qingtongxia city, in Ningxia region. He allegedly shared the meme on social media platform WeChat in a group chat criticising China’s latest Covid-19 policies.

The meme showed a dog in a police hat, holding a police badge and pointing at the camera, reported Chinese state-run outlet The Paper.

The Ningxia police launched an investigation against 330 members of the group chat after they received a tip that a meme had been shared insulting the police .

Mr Li was summoned to the police station after he was found to be “dissatisfied” with the Covid-19 containment measures. Authorities said he “confessed to the illegal fact of insulting the police”.

Subsequently, he was handed out nine days of detention as punishment for the offence of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”.

The arrest has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling out the police for detaining Mr Li .

China has been taking stringent measures to contain Covid-19 cases ahead of the Winter Olympics scheduled for February. It has ordered snap lockdowns, imposed strict travel restrictions and mass testing . It locked down a primary school overnight in Beijing with dozens of students reportedly between the ages of seven and twelve, after a teacher tested positive for Covid-19 .

On Sunday, authorities locked down the Disneyland Park in Shanghai with thousands of visitors inside, in order to conduct mass testing for the coronavirus infection. At least 33,863 people had to be tested after it was discovered that a woman who visited the park from nearby Hangzhou province on Saturday had contracted the illness.

But these stringent rules, though in the interest of public health, have left many dissatisfied. The Qingtongxia police department has decided to take a “zero-tolerance” policy against those who insult officers carrying out their duty to “defend the legal dignity of the police”, state media reported.

Related
BBC

Man, 23, dies after being detained by police in Derbyshire

A man has died in hospital after becoming unwell while being detained by police. Derbyshire Police said officers went to an address in Morewood Drive, Alfreton, just before 17:00 BST on Wednesday. A 23-year-old man - named locally as Chad Allford - was held but then taken to hospital, where...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lancaster Online

Editorial insulting to police (letter)

I am completely disgusted (yet again) with the Oct. 27 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Heroes and myth”). A positive outcome transpired, despite an absolutely horrific event at Park City Center. Numerous lives could have been lost, yet not one was. Yet, the editorial board still feels the need to discount...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chad Allford: Police watchdog opens inquiry after detained man dies

Police who detained a man who later died were in attendance over suspected drugs offences, it has been revealed. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has opened an inquiry into the death of Chad Allford, who was taken ill at a property in Morewood Drive, Alfreton, on Wednesday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Oakland police detain person accused of making criminal threats

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police detained a person who was allegedly armed with a weapon and made criminal threats early Wednesday morning. The Oakland Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of 86th Ave after the report was made around 5:30 a.m. Police detained the person safely, they said. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone […]
OAKLAND, CA
hot96.com

U.S. concerned about health of detained Chinese citizen journalist -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department on Monday said it is deeply concerned about the deteriorating health of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who last year was sentenced to four years in prison over her reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. “We have repeatedly expressed our serious...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Meme
Country
China
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman to be charged for throwing hot soup at restaurant worker in attack caught on camera

A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman throws hot soup in manager’s face in Texas restaurant

A Texas woman has been caught on CCTV throwing a container of hot soup into a restaurant manager’s face after allegedly finding melted plastic in her food. The incident, which took place on Sunday (7 November), has been widely shared on social media although the woman who threw the soup is yet to be identified.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Taiwan report on state of defence against China says island faces ‘grave’ existential threat

Taiwan faces a "grave" military threat from China, whose armed forces are capable of blockading the island's harbours and airports, the Taiwanese defence ministry said on Tuesday.In a biennial military report, the defence ministry outlined how Beijing has allegedly launched "grey zone" warfare — a tactic aimed at subduing a nation through exhaustion, stopping short of an actual war. Taiwan cited 554 "intrusions" by Chinese warplanes into its southwestern theatre of air defence identification zone between September 2020 and the end of August this year, as well as speedboats ramming its coast guard vessels.Earlier in October Taiwan's defence minister Chiu...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

