Video Games

There’s Already A ‘Squid Game’ Video Game Knock-Off And It’s Hilarious

By Erik Kain
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago
Netflix’s smash hit Squid Game has already spawned a video game knock-off—with more on the way. The game is called Crab Game, though there’s nothing specifically crabby about it that I’m aware of. But hey, as far as I’m concerned crab is a lot tastier than squid so I’m okay with...

