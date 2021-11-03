CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More cool weather today, cloudy and chilly Thursday

 8 days ago

Cool today cloudy and cool on Thursday.

WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Another gorgeous November day with sunny skies, low humidity, and comfy temps! Highs remained in the 70s all afternoon and in the sun, it has a warm feel. But in the shade, there is a chill in the air! Clear skies and light winds will allow for overnight lows in the 50s with some upper 40s North.”

WEDNESDAY: Early sun. Then increasing clouds. Cool. High: 73. Winds: NE 5-10.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Few isolated showers. Chilly and breezy. Low: S 57, N 50.
High: 65.

FRIDAY: Early clouds, then clearing skies. Chilly temps. Breezy. Low: S 55, N 48. High: 69.

SATURDAY: A chilly morning. Sunny and cool. Low: S 56, N 47. High: 70.

SUNDAY: A chilly morning. Sunny, pleasant! Low: S 55, N 46. High: 71.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild temps. Low: S 58, N 52. High: 75.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild temps. Nice. Low: S 59, N 53. High: 77.

