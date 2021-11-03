CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati elects Aftab Pureval as city's first Asian Pacific mayor

 8 days ago
Cincinnati residents overwhelmingly elected Aftab Pureval (D) on Tuesday as the city's first Asian Pacific mayor.

Pureval secured 66 percent of the vote, defeating former congressman David Mann (D), who had served the city as mayor for nearly eight years, according to The Enquirer.

Mann conceded the race to Pureval at 10 p.m. and congratulated him on his win.

"Congratulations to Aftab on his well-deserved victory. I have spoken with him and wish him nothing but the best, and it has been the honor of my lifetime to serve this community as a councilman, mayor, and member of congress throughout my career. Thank you, Cincinnati!" Mann tweeted.

"We made history in Cincinnati," Pureval announced to supporters, The Enquirer reported.

He formerly served as Hamilton County clerk of courts and campaigned with the promise to bring fresh ideas to City Hall, the Cincinnati newspaper noted.

“Cincinnati is a place where no matter what you look like, where you’re from, or how much money you have, if you come here and work hard you can achieve your dreams,” Pureval told The Associated Press.

Councilor Michelle Wu, 36, will also become the first first Asian American mayor of Boston after a win on Tuesday, the AP noted.

