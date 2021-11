The future of Paul Pogba at Manchester United is believed to be uncertain, and some clubs may have already put him on their radar, reports say. Pogba’s name is once again attached to transfer rumors as Manchester United has yet to secure a contract extension for the midfield star. Moreover, the Red Devils will not cash in on Pogba in January and are prepared to let him leave for free at the end of the season when his contract expires in June next year, The Telegraph reported, citing unnamed sources.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO