Ghostbusters: Afterlife was developed in near total secrecy

There are many fans who are expecting to notice the absence of Harold Ramis when Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives later this month, but while his character is still an integral part of the story, and he certainly appears to live on in spirit, it seems that being a part of the movie has made Paul Rudd miss the late actor. In the new movie, Rudd plays a teacher who has a knowledge of the Ghostbusters past, and when the granddaughter of Egon Spengler brings him a ghost trap, then it is only a matter of time before he is swept up in all kinds of spooky goings on. Speaking to Screen Rant, Rudd revealed how working on the movie brought back memories of the Ramis movies he used to watch as well of those that allowed him to work with the actor, writer and director, such as Knocked Up and Year One.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO